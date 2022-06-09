1 man taken to hospital after shooting in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three people were arrested Wednesday night after they fled from officers both in a vehicle and later on foot. Auto theft detectives were conducting surveillance when they saw the three offenders identified as, 31-year-old Wesley Stubbs of Las Cruces, 37 –year old Catya Chavira of Las Cruces, and 32 –year old Genovevo Gallegos of Las Cruces, driving in a stolen 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO