1 man taken to hospital after shooting in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials have identified the man who died in a fiery crash in east El Paso in April. The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 57-year-old Raymond Barron on Thursday. The crash happened on I-10 east at Hawkins on April 10. Two...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in connection to a deadly crash in central El Paso on Sunday. Officers arrested 23-year-old Domingo Feliciano Villareal on Wednesday. Officials identified the man who died as 61-year-old Juan Vasquez. The crash happened on the 1000 block of Copia Street...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcyclist has died weeks after a crash he was involved in central El Paso in May. The man was identified as 45-year-old Gabriel Ortiz. Ortiz died on Thursday. The crash happened at the intersection of Alabama Street and Pierce on May 23 at...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcyclist died in a crash after reportedly running a red light in northeast El Paso on Thursday, police officials said. The man who died was identified as 60-year-old Scott Rousalis. The crash happened around 9:17 p.m. at the 4500 block of Transmountain Drive...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue Team pulled a body out of the water Saturday morning. U.S. Border Patrol reported a person was in the water at the Border Highway and Paisano, according to Enrique Dueñas, spokesperson for the fire department. The...
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in connection to the death of a woman at Cynthia's Cantina in Socorro, according to Robert Rojas, commander of Criminal Justice Division at El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Rojas said Ronald Adrian Blacksmith, 41, was placed under arrest on Friday for...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue Team pulled a body out of the water in Socorro Friday night. U.S. Border Patrol reported a person was in the water near the Jonathan Rogers Water Treatment plant at the 10000 block of Southside Road, according to the El Paso Fire Department.
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Black water fills the dishwasher, a nauseating smell of sewage, and no air conditioning during triple-digit temperatures are just some of the complaints from a family living in a unit at the Retreat at Mesa Hills apartment complex in west El Paso. Michelle Rodriguez,...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three people were arrested Wednesday night after they fled from officers both in a vehicle and later on foot. Auto theft detectives were conducting surveillance when they saw the three offenders identified as, 31-year-old Wesley Stubbs of Las Cruces, 37 –year old Catya Chavira of Las Cruces, and 32 –year old Genovevo Gallegos of Las Cruces, driving in a stolen 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.
ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested Friday for allegedly holding a Honduran woman against her will for more than a month inside a mobile home in Anthony, New Mexico, according to the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Department. Emigdio Gonzalez-Gamboa, 33, was arrested in his Anthony, New...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The trial for Ricardo Marquez, the man accused of murdering Erika Gaytan has been postponed due to a possible COVID-19 concern. The trial is postponed until June 21. Officials with the El Paso County District Attorney said no charges have been dropped and there...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department Combined Search and Rescue Team rescued a woman who was injured at the Lost and Found Mtn Bike Trail. Officials said 911 communications were in contact with the woman in her 20s. She was brought down to safety and...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to body recovery and a water rescue on Thursday, according to Enrique Dueñas, spokesperson for the fire department. A body of a male was pulled out from the Border Highway canal by the water rescue team, according...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — KFOX14 has learned more information about the City of El Paso's ordinances and codes that apply to landlords when it comes to providing working air conditioning units. With temperatures rising in the Borderland, at least one resident at the Retreat apartment complex in west...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners Court adopted an order this week prohibiting the sale and use of some fireworks. The fireworks that are banned are classified as “skyrockets with sticks” or “missiles with fins,” commonly referred to as “sticks and fins."
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine over the last three days. On June 6, CBP officers working at the Ysleta border crossing intercepted a vehicle with two occupants attempting to...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two downtown El Paso intersections are a lot more colorful thanks to a new paint job on Friday. Crosswalks were painted rainbow at Pride Square at Stanton and Missouri and Stanton and Franklin. This is the first time the city has done this in...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Triple digits soaring all across the Borderland didn’t stop some people from enjoying their Friday night in El Paso. KFOX14 caught up with some El Pasoans who attended the second Alfresco! Fridays of the year at the Convention Center. “We’re here to see...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As the triple-digit temperatures continue in El Paso, many of us have the luxury to stay indoors and out of the elements. “It’s just definitely really hot," said Daisy Gomez, who is visiting El Paso. However, not everyone is able to stay out...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Extreme Weather Task Force is helping El Pasoans who are trying to stay cool amid the dangerously hot weather. The task force is giving away free fans and for one El Pasoan, it is making a significant difference. "I appreciate it, my family...
