ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

CMS Extends Enrollment Deadline

By Linda Lalande
calbrokermag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to challenges contacting the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) by phone, they are extending the deadline to submit premium-Part A or Part B enrollment or disenrollment requests to Dec. 30, 2022. This relief applies to the 2022 General Enrollment Period, Initial Enrollment Period, and Special Enrollment Period. Read...

www.calbrokermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State

Comments / 0

Community Policy