New York City, NY

Tenants file lawsuit after deadly New York City building fire

By NADINE EL-BAWAB
6abc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTenants in a Harlem, New York, building where a deadly fire last November killed three people filed a lawsuit against their landlord and property manager for failing to start repairs on the building. The tenants, which also announced a rent strike, are being organized by Tenants & Neighbors and...

6abc.com

