SWAMPSCOTT — Tuesday night will be a Town Meeting years in the making, with the purchase of open space properties and a housing overlay zone on the agenda. Elected representatives throughout the seaside town's six precincts will come together at a Special Town Meeting Tuesday June 14 to consider just three articles on the warrant. But for Sean Fitzgerald, five years of work as town administrator are coming to fruition, he explained.

SWAMPSCOTT, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO