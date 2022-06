On Saturday the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce hosted registration for its Lemonade Day summer program. Over twenty children signed up in the first hour alone. The Lemonade Day program teaches children how to run a business, in this case a lemonade stand. There will be four training sessions this summer where the kids will learn how to plan their stand and execute the plan, including budgeting, financing, and marketing. On August 13 all the stands will be set up at various participating businesses around town. There will be contests for Best Stand and Highest Sales. It is a good opportunity for children to earn some money for themselves, and to learn where money comes from.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO