300 Entertainment co-founder and CEO Kevin Liles and Atlantic Records COO Julie Greenwald have teamed up to launch a petition regarding the use of rap lyrics on trial. “Rap Music on Trial: Protect Black Art” aims to pass Federal and State legislations limiting the abilities of prosecutors to utilize “creative and artistic expression as evidence against defendants in criminal trials.” The petition uses the ongoing case against Young Thug, Gunna and several of their Young Stoner Life Records associates as an example of “this shameful and un-American practice,” alleging that the 50 plus charges — including counts of “conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and participation in street gang activity” — are heavily based on the artists’ lyrics, and that Fulton Country prosecutors see their words as “overt evidence of conspiracy” and confessions.

