CALEDONIA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man is under arrest after the Livingston County Sheriff's Office said he threw and shook a 2-month-old child, causing the child a head injury. The child was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment after first responders found him not breathing at a home in the village of Caledonia last Thursday. The child is in guarded condition.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO