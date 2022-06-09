I-81 reopened after tractor-trailer fire

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters and police responded to a fully engulfed tractor-trailer on fire on Interstate 81 that shut the highway down to one lane.

The highway was restrictued for roughly an hour an a half while crews worked to clean up the reminants of the fire.

The fire occured late Wednesday night into Thursday morning on I-81 South just before the West Hazleton exit and was fully involved. PSP-Hazleton and the Sugarloaf Township Fire Department were both at the scene.





Eyewitness News crews on scene said the fire has been extinguished and the front portion of the truck is a complete loss, however, there isn’t any damage to the back of the tractor-trailer and the driver escaped without injury.

Crews worked to scrape the melted metal from the front portion of the truck off of the road and direct traffic around the tractor-trailer as I-81 Southbound was down to the left lane only.

There is no word on how the fire started.

