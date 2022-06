An Iowa-owned racehorse has won the Belmont Stakes. The horse's name is Mo Donegal. The stallion represented Donegal Racing, which was founded in 2008 in Des Moines by Jerry and Linda Crawford. He was a favorite to win the Belmont Stakes at 5-2 odds. The race on Saturday afternoon was a mile and a half race and yielded a field of eight horses. He ran in the middle of the pack for most of the race then a strong push towards the end put him in the lead to finish first.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO