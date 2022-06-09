RPS looking to develop long-term school resource officer strategy

(ABC 6 News) - The Kasson-Mantorville School District is considering changing the way it handles school security. Instead of a Kasson Police Officer serving as the School Resource Officer, the district is looking to hire a private security officer. Something both parents and law enforcement are concerned about. In an...
(ABC 6 News) - The Dodge County Sheriff says the Kasson-Mantorville School District is making the wrong decision when it comes to school security. Wednesday, the district said it was considering ending its relationship with the Kasson Police Department and was instead looking to hire its own private school resource officer.
(ABC 6 News) - Some Kasson-Mantorville parents said they're concerned about the safety of their kids as the district considers ending the contract it has with Kasson Police. The current contract is what provides the district with a School Resource Officer. The district is proposing replacing the role with what they call a "School Resource and Relationship Officer." The job has been posted but what exactly that position looks like is causing some controversy.
Quick thinking by school resource officers may have prevented a tragedy from occurring at Osseo Senior High School on Thursday, police said. According to Maple Grove police, the lead investigating agency, a male student brought a weapon to the high school. Officials would not specify which type of weapon. Officers...
ROCHESTER, Minn.- We're now entering the second day Minnesota frontline workers can apply for Hero Pay. Olmsted County is making sure employees know about the Frontline Worker Pay Program. Deputy administrator Travis Gransee says it's too early to tell how many employees will be applying for the checks but he...
KASSON, Minn. - The Kasson-Mantorville School District may no longer have a contracted school resource officer with the Kasson Police Department. Chief Josh Hanson says both parties want to make changes to the current proposal. The school district wants to make changes to the SRO's salary and when the officer...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County judge has sided with the City of Rochester and the Destination Medical Center Corporation in a legal fight with a now-closed downtown business. The judge has dismissed a lawsuit that was filed last fall by the owner of the Jerk King Restaurant,...
(ABC 6 News) - March for Our Lives protests were held across the country on Saturday. About 100 people met in Peace Plaza and marched to the Olmsted County Government Center to hear from lawmakers and school board members and to hold a moment of silence for the Uvalde victims.
(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Parks & Recreation Dept. has been making efforts to limit the goose population in the Med City and has been trying different methods to keep the population from growing. Two different methods have been used to try to limit the population. Last spring, the...
(ABC 6 News) - The call for immediate action from local and national lawmakers to pass gun laws was emphasized in communities across the country on Saturday, including in Albert Lea. Dozens gathered at the Freeborn County Courthouse to demand gun reform. "I mean I think anybody that is a...
Police say they recovered two handguns from three young men following a "disturbance" at a graduation ceremony Wednesday. The Brooklyn Center Police Department says it was called to Brooklyn Center High School at 6:38 p.m., with school staff saying they "removed three males and they believed that the males may have been armed with firearms."
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are growing calls to bring state lawmakers back to St. Paul for a special session to address some unfinished business from the last legislative session. At the end of last month, lawmakers agreed on an outline to split a budget surplus into thirds: $4 billion each for tax breaks, new spending, and saved in reserves in case the economy worsens.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety asks for the public’s help in finding the drivers of two vehicles suspected to be part of an apparent street race that lead to a crash leaving another driver with severe injuries. Photos taken from the city’s surveillance footage shows two vehicles...
Families of missing persons from Mankato voice concerns about police inaction. The families of Wendy Khan and Sunday Chuol are calling on police to establish a timeline to help guide and expedite future missing person investigations. Lakes Area News: Proposed Milford project resurrecting countywide airport discussions. Updated: 1 hours ago.
AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth to a confidential informant is sending a Freeborn County man to prison. Derek Lee Olson, 33 of Hartland, pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs and was sentenced Friday to three years and nine months behind bars, with credit for 58 days already served.
MASON CITY, Iowa – A report of a suspicious person under a bridge leads to a host of criminal charges against a northeast Iowa man. Landon Michael Franke, 25 of Dumont, was arrested just after 4 pm Thursday in the 200 block of Willowbrook Drive in Mason City. Police say they arrived to find Franke standing in the creek with a backpack. Court documents state Franke tossed the backpack into the creek and officers retrieved it.
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A tuition hike is coming to the University of Minnesota campuses. The Board of Regents approved increases system-wide on Friday. Tuition on the Twin Cities and Rochester campuses will go up by three-point-five percent. Duluth, Crookston and Morris campuses will see an increase of one-point-seven-five percent. On the Twin Cities campus that is about 470 dollars extra per year for residents and a little over 11-hundred extra per year for non-residents.
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office began an investigation to see who was drilling holes in the toilet stall partitions at two different bathrooms on the grounds of the Minnesota State Fair. One of the buildings was in Kidway bathrooms and the other holes were discovered in the men's room of the Agriculture Horticulture Building.
MEDFORD, Minn. – Two deaths in Steele County have been ruled a murder/suicide. The Steele County Sheriff’s Office says Chandra Pelch, 18, and Jerome Caldwell, 19, were found dead on June 3 in Medford. Autopsy results have now confirmed that Pelch died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest and Caldwell suffered a non-fatal gunshot to the chest and a fatal gunshot to the head.
SAVAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police issued a public safety warning after several recent overdoses in Savage that may have involved counterfeit oxycodone pills. The Savage Police Department said on Friday it has responded to multiple overdoses that could be from a "bad box" of counterfeit oxycodone M30 pills, also known as M-Box pills, Mexican Blues or Blues.
