ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

RPS looking to develop long-term school resource officer strategy

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester School Board discussed its partnership with...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Dodge Co. Sheriff raises concern over KM School Resource Officer program

(ABC 6 News) - The Dodge County Sheriff says the Kasson-Mantorville School District is making the wrong decision when it comes to school security. Wednesday, the district said it was considering ending its relationship with the Kasson Police Department and was instead looking to hire its own private school resource officer.
KAAL-TV

Kasson-Mantorville Schools reconsidering its school resource officer position

(ABC 6 News) - Some Kasson-Mantorville parents said they're concerned about the safety of their kids as the district considers ending the contract it has with Kasson Police. The current contract is what provides the district with a School Resource Officer. The district is proposing replacing the role with what they call a "School Resource and Relationship Officer." The job has been posted but what exactly that position looks like is causing some controversy.
KASSON, MN
ccxmedia.org

School Resource Officers Recover ‘Weapon’ at Osseo High School

Quick thinking by school resource officers may have prevented a tragedy from occurring at Osseo Senior High School on Thursday, police said. According to Maple Grove police, the lead investigating agency, a male student brought a weapon to the high school. Officials would not specify which type of weapon. Officers...
OSSEO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KAAL-TV

Rochester hosts March for Our Lives rally pushing for gun reform

(ABC 6 News) - March for Our Lives protests were held across the country on Saturday. About 100 people met in Peace Plaza and marched to the Olmsted County Government Center to hear from lawmakers and school board members and to hold a moment of silence for the Uvalde victims.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rps#School Resource Officer#Police#Abc
KAAL-TV

Rochester Parks Dept. gives update on goose mitigation efforts

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Parks & Recreation Dept. has been making efforts to limit the goose population in the Med City and has been trying different methods to keep the population from growing. Two different methods have been used to try to limit the population. Last spring, the...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

March for Our Lives peaceful protest held in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) - The call for immediate action from local and national lawmakers to pass gun laws was emphasized in communities across the country on Saturday, including in Albert Lea. Dozens gathered at the Freeborn County Courthouse to demand gun reform. "I mean I think anybody that is a...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KEYC

GMG joins those calling for special legislative session

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are growing calls to bring state lawmakers back to St. Paul for a special session to address some unfinished business from the last legislative session. At the end of last month, lawmakers agreed on an outline to split a budget surplus into thirds: $4 billion each for tax breaks, new spending, and saved in reserves in case the economy worsens.
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KEYC

Mankato Police ask for help in identifying racing drivers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety asks for the public’s help in finding the drivers of two vehicles suspected to be part of an apparent street race that lead to a crash leaving another driver with severe injuries. Photos taken from the city’s surveillance footage shows two vehicles...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Tick season returns to Minnesota, with state officials and experts concerned

Families of missing persons from Mankato voice concerns about police inaction. The families of Wendy Khan and Sunday Chuol are calling on police to establish a timeline to help guide and expedite future missing person investigations. Lakes Area News: Proposed Milford project resurrecting countywide airport discussions. Updated: 1 hours ago.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Mower County meth sale sends Freeborn County man to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth to a confidential informant is sending a Freeborn County man to prison. Derek Lee Olson, 33 of Hartland, pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs and was sentenced Friday to three years and nine months behind bars, with credit for 58 days already served.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Man found in a Mason City creek is arrested for drugs and assault

MASON CITY, Iowa – A report of a suspicious person under a bridge leads to a host of criminal charges against a northeast Iowa man. Landon Michael Franke, 25 of Dumont, was arrested just after 4 pm Thursday in the 200 block of Willowbrook Drive in Mason City. Police say they arrived to find Franke standing in the creek with a backpack. Court documents state Franke tossed the backpack into the creek and officers retrieved it.
MASON CITY, IA
willmarradio.com

U of M Approves Tuition Hike Across All Campuses

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A tuition hike is coming to the University of Minnesota campuses. The Board of Regents approved increases system-wide on Friday. Tuition on the Twin Cities and Rochester campuses will go up by three-point-five percent. Duluth, Crookston and Morris campuses will see an increase of one-point-seven-five percent. On the Twin Cities campus that is about 470 dollars extra per year for residents and a little over 11-hundred extra per year for non-residents.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Deaths of two teens in Steele County ruled a murder/suicide

MEDFORD, Minn. – Two deaths in Steele County have been ruled a murder/suicide. The Steele County Sheriff’s Office says Chandra Pelch, 18, and Jerome Caldwell, 19, were found dead on June 3 in Medford. Autopsy results have now confirmed that Pelch died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest and Caldwell suffered a non-fatal gunshot to the chest and a fatal gunshot to the head.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Police issue safety warning after several overdoses in Savage

SAVAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police issued a public safety warning after several recent overdoses in Savage that may have involved counterfeit oxycodone pills. The Savage Police Department said on Friday it has responded to multiple overdoses that could be from a "bad box" of counterfeit oxycodone M30 pills, also known as M-Box pills, Mexican Blues or Blues.
SAVAGE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy