San Bernardino County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-10 13:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 02:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 110 to 115 expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 8 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

