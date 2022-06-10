Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 02:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 110 to 115 expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 8 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO