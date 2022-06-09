ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Belle Vernon Area High School celebrates graduation

By Stacy Wolford
monvalleyindependent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelle Vernon Area High School hosted commencement Wednesday evening for 191 graduates at...

monvalleyindependent.com

monvalleyindependent.com

TTOS honors top students, athletes from North Charleroi

The Toast To Our Stars Club of North Charleroi hosted its 72nd Annual Achievement Awards Banquet on April 24 at the Lock Four Volunteer Fire Co. Social Hall. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
NORTH CHARLEROI, PA
Tribune-Review

7 WPIAL teams set for PIAA softball semifinals

After a strong start in the opening round of the PIAA softball postseason, the wins kept coming for WPIAL teams in the quarterfinals. Seven teams from District 7 have reached the state softball final four. Outside of Class A, every classification has a WPIAL softball team into the semifinals, including...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel Sports Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2022

The Fox Chapel Area Schools Sports Hall of Fame has seven new members. The organization’s 25th induction banquet was held recently at the Harmar House where honorees ranged from a three-year starting football lineman at Penn State to a hometown District Justice. Miles Dieffenbach was a four-year starter for...
FOX CHAPEL, PA
ellwoodcity.org

ECASD Board of Directors Hires Boys Basketball Head Coach

The Ellwood City Area School District’s Board of Directors hired Scott Dibble to serve as the head boys basketball coach. In 2019, Dibble stepped down after serving for two seasons as Bishop Canevin’s girls basketball head coach and two years previously as an assistant. The Crusaders won WPIAL titles three of the four years and were state runners-up in 2017 and 2018.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
iup.edu

IUP Student from North Huntingdon Selected for Fulbright Award

Grace Skarzynski of North Huntingdon, a May graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Student Affairs in Higher Education master’s program, has been selected for a 2022–23 Fulbright English Teaching Assistant award to Greece. Her selection brings to 18 the number of IUP student Fulbright winners. Close to...
INDIANA, PA
therecord-online.com

Armstrong ousts Lady Wildcats from PIAA tourney, 13-5

LORETTO, PA – The Armstrong High School River Hawks showed why they’re the WPIAL champions on Thursday afternoon, pounding out 12 hits on the way to a 13-4 win over Central Mountain in the quarterfinal round of the PIAA Class 5A softball playoffs. The loss ended the Lady...
LORETTO, PA
wtae.com

Watch: 2022 Shop 'n Save Westmoreland Airshow

LATROBE, Pa. — It's back! The Shop 'n Save Westmoreland Airshow is being held on June 11 and 12 at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. The fun continues Sunday, too. Gates will open at 10 a.m. on both days. Highlighting the lineup this weekend is the F-16 Viper Demo Team,...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland Museum plans Pride Prom, Queer Artist Pop-up Market

The Westmoreland Museum of American Art will celebrate Pride Month with a Pride Prom on June 25. Running from 6 to 9 p.m., the event will feature a dance party, a special performance by dance-pop singer-songwriter Bryce Bowyn, a “Prom-enade” fashion show in which attendees are the models and a cash bar.
monvalleyindependent.com

Noah’s Ark receives surprise gift from McKeesport

Congregants of Bethlehem Baptist Church, McKeesport city officials and UPMC employees participated in the 15th annual Noah’s Ark Golf Outing Friday at Youghiogheny Country Club. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our...
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin area: Irwin street concerts, library program on flu pandemic

Several musicians will perform throughout downtown Irwin June 16 from 5:30 to 11 p.m. during the Music in the Streets event. Darryl & Kim will perform from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Lamp Theatre courtyard on Main Street, while Band Anna will play at the same time at the Fifth Street parking lot. Donna Groom & Rick Purcell will play from 6 to 9 p.m. on Fourth Street.
IRWIN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Murrysville area: Free craft workshop, Giant Eagle remodeling, more

Email news briefs for the Star to reporter Patrick Varine at pvarine@triblive.com. The Murrysville Giant Eagle on Old William Penn Highway will close beginning July 9 for remodeling to become one of the chain’s Market District locations. The store also recently acquired a liquor license and will be adding...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Vicki L. Rock

Vicki L. Rock, 62, of Monessen passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. Born on June 15, 1959, she was the daughter of the late James and Shirley Ann Shepard. She was a member of the Charleroi Russian Club. Vicki is survived by her children, Barton Walker, of Perryopolis and Shirley Walker (Michael Ramsey), of Charleroi; grandchildren, Brianna Walker, Kayla Dickerson, Elijah Thomas, Calvin Fitzwater and Kaleigh Walker; great-grandchildren, Kayliana, Katalina and Kobe Chilzer; step-children, Ted Rock Jr. and Mary Jo Rock, both of Belle Vernon; brothers, James Shepard, of Monessen, Henry Shepard, of Monessen and David Macko of Belle Vernon; and sisters, Colleen Works of Washington, Linda McCandless of Lancaster, Dora Nicolaidou of Greece, and Cynthia Flamou-Gianniodi of Monessen. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Ted Rock; sister, Lynette Dellavella; and brother, William Shepard. As per Vicki’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to the CARL J. SPALLINO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION, Charleroi, Joseph A. Lopez, funeral director. Online condolences may be sent to www.spallinofuneralhome.com.
MONESSEN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Charleroi paving to begin

Charleroi will undergo an extensive paving project starting next week. The work, being handled by El Grande Industries Inc., will begin next week and continue through the end of the month. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to...
CHARLEROI, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Tracey I. Marucci

Tracey I. Marucci, 51, of Fallowfield Township passed away on Friday June 10, 2022, at The Residence at Hilltop surrounded by her family. Born in Chalreroi on April 2, 1971, she was a daughter of the late John and LaVerne Zelenski Cole. Tracey was an occupational therapist and worked for...
CHARLEROI, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Claire Cicchini Monios – Rostraver Township

Claire Cicchini Monios, 86, of Rostraver Township, died early Wednesday morning, June 8, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was born in Clairton on Dec. 5, 1935, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Harchar Cicchini. Claire graduated from Clairton High School in 1953 and then attended the University of Pittsburgh, majoring in chemistry. After completing her degree, she worked as a chemist for the Pennsylvania Industrial Chemical Corporation in Clairton. Her real passion in life came from raising her three children. She decided that she wanted to make positive changes in children’s lives and attended California University of Pennsylvania, where she became a teacher. She worked as a substitute teacher in the elementary grades for the Belle Vernon Area School District, where she made an impact serving children. One of her greatest loves was cooking for her family. She insisted that her family come for dinner every Sunday at noon sharp, first because she was a stickler about punctuality, and second because her thoughts were that a family that eats together stays together! Her best times in life were spending time with her children and her grandchildren. Her family truly held the keys to her heart! She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Anthony Monios; two daughters, Cathy Monios and JoAnn (Dr. Robert) Klanchar; a son, Dr. George (Nicholene) Monios; seven grandchildren, David and Arianna Shernisky, Joseph Klanchar and Tyler, Anthony, Micheal and Joseph Monios; her sister-in-law, JoAnn Cicchini; nephews, Dr. Joseph (Melissa) Cicchini, Dr. John (Dr. Lori) Cicchini, James Cicchini and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Cicchini; several great-nephews and a great niece. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Sidney Cicchini. Her family sends a heartfelt appreciation for all who enriched her life. She was a big advocate that the living should continue living and was laid to rest on Thursday, June 9, 2022, by the Rev. David Nazimek at the Church of St. Anne in Rostraver. Funeral arrangements entrusted to JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA

