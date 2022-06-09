ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

West Palm Beach hosts Summer in Paradise

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of West Palm Beach has raised a glass to Summer in Paradise. The multimonth campaign, which began June 1, continues through Aug. 31 with free concerts, movies, fireworks and more. In addition to the special events, the Great Lawn (100 Clematis St.) also will offer pop-up photo...

