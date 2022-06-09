My Take: Why is it so hard for us just to use common sense when it comes to gun laws?

Why is common sense so hard? The rate of gun deaths in the United States is steadily increasing. We don't need statistics to tell us that.

Just look at the headlines. As I have drafted this letter in response to the horrific shooting at a Uvalde Elementary School over the past week, multiple headlines about other mass shootings have appeared:

An Oklahoma festival.

A hospital in Tulsa.

Shootings nearby in Grand Rapids and most recently Holland.

Three more mass shootings occurred this weekend in Pennsylvania, Tennessee and South Carolina (during the Wear Orange events to stop gun violence).

Our nation demands that something be done to stop this unnecessary violence.

How long do we have to wait before action is taken? How many innocent victims need to die before common sense tells us we need to act? There are times I intentionally stay away from the news because it is so slanted. It feels like the news is no longer about reporting the news, but more about sensationalism and pointing fingers. The news (and which network a person watches) seems very skewed towards a political agenda. Preventing mass shootings and saving lives shouldn't be about voting along party lines. It should be about common sense and making laws for the common good.

Do our legislators, the ones who pass the laws, not realize that it is more difficult to get a driver's license than a gun? We make young people spend dozens of hours behind the wheel of a car in training. Then they need to pass a written and driving test to get a license. Why?

Is it because a moving vehicle is a dangerous thing? Why, then, are we not passing laws that require training and testing before purchasing a weapon, particularly a weapon of mass destruction? Consider that a colleague of mine (a teacher) is unable to rent a car due to her age, but kids not yet graduated from high school may legally purchase a gun. Or that people can purchase a gun legally before they can buy beer, tobacco or marijuana. This simply isn't common sense. In order to rent a vacation home or secure a mortgage, there is far more data collected on individuals compared with purchasing a weapon.

Shouldn't our legislators, the ones who can make laws, be working to prevent these disasters from happening? The media seems to be focusing on the responses to these terrible situations instead of the fact that our laws are inadequate when it comes to stopping these acts in the first place. As of the 21st week of 2022, there have been more than 230 mass shootings in the United States. Hypothetically, if the U.S. Capitol Building caught on fire more than 10 times per week (or 230 times so far this year), we wouldn't continue to focus on the response time of the fire department or work on creating more “fire retardant” materials. We would want to know what is causing all of the fires and take action to prevent it from happening again.

So while schools are trying to be prepared for shooters entering their building, wouldn't it make more sense to try and stop the shooters from having a weapon of mass destruction in the first place? Prevention through common sense laws would be much better than arming teachers, grocery clerks, or gas station attendants. If trained officers in full tactical gear are unsure of how to address the situation, then how do we expect public school teachers or school secretaries, trained to work with kids and show empathy/understanding, grab a gun and open fire?

I'm not suggesting citizens are unable to own guns. The Second Amendment says, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Are the people buying guns and protecting gun rights part of a “well regulated Militia?”

Even if we can agree to keep the Second Amendment and allow people to own guns, the laws allowing when to buy them, how long it takes to buy them, and what kinds are allowable can change while not infringing on Second Amendment rights. The laws and regulations around guns simply need to change. Common sense tells us that. We need our legislators to vote for change that is common sense and to not be influenced by the deep pockets of special interest groups.

People are needlessly dying every day due to gun violence. Simply utilizing common sense and making changes to gun laws that provide more education, documentation, training and renewal certificates (similar to an automobile registration being renewed each year and a driver’s license renewed every five years) would be a start. Now is not the time to “overthink” policies, nor is it time to push through other agendas. Legislators need to use common sense and factual data to act on legislating better gun control laws now. People's lives depend on it.

— Lee Schopp is a resident of Holland.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: My Take: Why is it so hard for us just to use common sense when it comes to gun laws?