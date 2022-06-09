ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

In-game sights and sounds from KABC All-Star baseball game

catchitkansas.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRISING STAR: Stanton County's Chesney Peterson wins 4 gold medals at state track in historic showing. Stanton County's Chesney Peterson made history at the Class 1A state track meet in Wichita. Rising Star: Valley Center baseball and...

www.catchitkansas.com

tsnews.com

Quick calls it a career: Cheney grad retires from pro basketball

The final buzzer has sounded on Merissa Quick’s professional basketball career. She recently announced her retirement on social media, and visited with TSnews after her recent return to the United States.“Just applying for jobs. That’s the focus,” Quick said in a phone interview last week.The Cheney native first made a name for herself playing for the Cheney Cardinals, including helping the Cardinals to their first-ever girls basketball State championship. She then l...
CHENEY, KS
KSN News

Big 12 to gain 3 teams from the American Conference

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The American Athletic Conference, which includes Wichita State University, is getting smaller. On Friday, The American announced that three big schools are leaving it, however, another school will be joining it. The American Commissioner Mike Aresco said the conference has reached agreements with the University of Central Florida, the University of […]
earnthenecklace.com

Alyson Acklin Leaving KAKE: Where Is the Kansas News Anchor Going?

Wichita, Kansas, residents have started their mornings with Alyson Acklin on Good Morning Kansas and Good Morning KAKEland. But that’s soon coming to an end in June 2022. Alyson Acklin announced she is leaving KAKE and Kansas. Her followers and viewers naturally want to know where she is going next. Some saw this coming as the news anchor and her husband shared some personal news as well. That left many to wonder who Alyson Acklin’s husband is. Here’s what she said about leaving KAKE.
WICHITA, KS
ksal.com

PHOTO GALLERY: All Things River Festival

A large crowd has been gathering in Salina’s Oakdale Park to be a part of the 2022 Smoky Hill River Festival. The 36th SM Hanson Festival Jam officially started the 46th annual party in the park Thursday night. Though there was a quick shower as the gates opened for the Jam, there was no rain during the event.
SALINA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Nearly 600 Evergy customers in Eureka without power after dangerous storms Saturday night

Severe thunderstorms brought hail, high winds, power outages and enough low-level rotation to trigger a pair of tornado warnings Saturday night. Thankfully, no tornadoes were reported in rural areas of southwest Lyon County, southeast Chase County or northwest Greenwood County, but the storm complex dumped quarter-sized hail from Americus to Plymouth and generated winds as high as 93 mph near Eureka — which had over 1,000 power outages after the cluster rolled over the city.
EUREKA, KS
Hutch Post

Sara Evans to come to McPherson July 23

MCPHERSON, Kan. — McPherson Mayor Tom Brown announced this week that a country artist with five number one hits will be in the Light Capital for a concert next month. "We have on July 23 at 8 p.m., Sara Evans," Brown said. "This will be held at McPherson College at the stadium. We'll have a pre-show from a local talent, which is to be announced soon."
MCPHERSON, KS
JC Post

Police find teen with critical injuries in yard of Kansas home

SEDGWICK COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a teen. Just after 8p.m. Thursday police responded to report of a shooting in the 2400 block of South Laura, Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. At the scene, first responders found the boy in the yard...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Deaths, injuries on Kansas highways Wednesday

KANSAS (KSNT) – Wednesday was a deadly day for at least two on Kansas highways. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday evening that a child had died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash. A vehicle the child was driving in rolled over near Rossville after leaving the road, causing the death. […]
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Jillian's Italian Grill to close

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jillian's Italian Grill will be closing this month. In a letter to patrons sent out Saturday, Jill Juhnke, Devin Storm and Lauren Taylor said, "After 13 years of committed operation, a combination of factors brought about the timing of this decision. Personal goals, rising food costs, labor shortages, ongoing facility and equipment challenges accumulate and erode the ability to deliver services to our highest standards. A cornerstone of our business has always been to uphold and offer a unique and truly one of a kind experience for our guests and we feel proud of what we have offered our community in the time we have been open. However continuing in this state would compromise those values."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSNT News

Crash on I335 left three with possible injuries

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A two vehicle crash on Interstate 335 resulted in three people sustaining possible injuries on Saturday morning. Two vehicles were headed northbound on I335 at 10:58 a.m. June 11 when a Nissan Xterra’s tire blew and caused it to travel into the inside lane of traffic. The Nissan struck a Acura […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Rollover crash claims life of Kansas man

STAFFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas man lost his life Tuesday night in a rollover crash in Stafford County, Kansas. Forty-nine-year-old Brian John Dalton, of St. John, lost his life when the vehicle he was in left the road, overcorrected, left the road again, and hit an embankment causing the Dodge Ram 3500 to roll. […]
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Turnpike wreck rescuer identified

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper credits Sean James with saving three children from a fiery crash that killed their mother. James called it destiny that he was there at the right time. The 47-year-old commutes from Dallas to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he works as an engineer in the...
EMPORIA, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watch includes Marion County

UPDATE 10 p.m. Saturday: Clay and Dickinson County have been dropped from the severe thunderstorm watch. Marion County is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 1 a.m. Sunday. . . . The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until...
MARION COUNTY, KS

