Denmark, WI

WIAA releases state baseball brackets

By Matt Reynoldson
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 3 days ago

(WFRV) – For the second consecutive year, both Bay Port and Denmark will head back to Fox Cities Stadium for the WIAA state baseball tournament – but this season, both are fighting uphill battles from their seed line.

Bay Port, Denmark baseball heading back to WI State Tournament

The Pirates, last year’s Division 1 runners-up, slid into the No. 8 seed and will face top-ranked Sun Prairie in the first round, a rematch of last season’s state championship game. The D1 quarterfinal is set for approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Bay Port was the 7th seed in its sectional and rode a Cinderella run to state after upsetting three teams in the postseason.

Denmark, the defending Division 2 state champion, earned the No. 3 seed and will face No. 2 Pewaukee in the first round. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Vikings blanked Notre Dame 6-0 in Tuesday’s sectional final.

Click here for the full brackets, matchups, and times.

WFRV Local 5

Freedom softball wins first state title

MADISON, Wis (WFRV) – Watching with bated breath, Freedom head coach Tim Dietzen watched his starting pitcher Naleyah Bork still out there on the mound in the bottom of the eighth inning. He had trusted her to get the team to the state tournament, he trusted her to bring them home to the state title. […]
FREEDOM, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Sports
City
Appleton, WI
City
Sun Prairie, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
City
WFRV Local 5

State softball tournament kicks off in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – As state softball returned to a familiar place at Goodman Diamond, so, too, did several tournament mainstays – returning finalists Kaukauna and Sun Prairie led a loaded field of teams from Divisions 1 and 4. However, Thursday’s opening day included some new blood with it. Iola-Scandinavia made its first state tournament […]
MADISON, WI
WFRV Local 5

Overtime and Shootouts: Girls Soccer Sectional Semifinals

(WFRV) – Local girls soccer teams faced off in some heated Sectional Semifinal matchups on Thursday that needed over time and a shootout to determine the winner. Appleton North was on the road facing off against De Pere. This match went into double overtime but De Pere’s Amelia Schuh scored the game winning goal as […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Soccer Regional Finals: FRCC powers advance

(WFRV) – De Pere, Notre Dame and Pulaski all flexed their muscles Saturday with regional final victories Saturday afternoon. The Redbirds blanked Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln by a score of 6-0, while second-seeded Notre Dame kept their hopes alive to return to state, coming away with a 4-0 victory over Xavier. Pulaski survived West De Pere’s […]
PULASKI, WI
WFRV Local 5

Kaukauna’s Tim Roehrig previews state softball

(WFRV) – The Kaukauna softball team is three wins away from tying a school record with 31 victories on the season, and with the FVA title in tow and a 50-plus game win streak behind them, the Ghosts head to the state tournament in Madison looking to take home their second straight Division 1 championship. […]
KAUKAUNA, WI
WFRV Local 5

State Track & Field: Day 2

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The WIAA state track & field meet wrapped up Saturday with runners taking home gold medals and field athletes finishing off strong seasons. In the boys 100-meter dash, Oshkosh North’s Lyndon Hemmrich-Hartman won the gold medal over prelim winner Jack May from De Pere. Fond du Lac’s Sydney Arndt made […]
HORTONVILLE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Former Green Bay Packers halfback Switzer dies at 89

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Veryl Switzer, the trailblazing former Green Bay Packers halfback who traded a career in the NFL for service as a lieutenant in the Air Force, died Saturday. He was 89. Before his professional career, Switzer starred on the gridiron and in track and field at Kansas State before returning as an […]
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Howards Grove

HOWARDS GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Nicole Koglin was in Howards Grove Thursday, June 9, as part of CBS 58 Hometowns. CBS 58 didn't get the chance to visit all the wonderful places Howards Grove has to offer. Below are suggestions shared with us through our hometowns@cbs58.com email and more suggestions can be found in social media posts HERE.
HOWARDS GROVE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Rodgers says he will “definitely” end career with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – What a difference a year makes. If you think back to this time last season, many were wondering if Aaron Rodgers would ever play again in a Packers uniform. Instead, the back-to-back MVP said during his media conference on Tuesday he definitely sees himself finishing his long-tenured NFL career right […]
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Multiple bear sightings in southern Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis.— Some Wisconsinites reported bear sightings in Waukesha and Washington Counties in southeast Wisconsin. A bear even walked right up to a back door of a home just north of Oconomowoc, Wis. One day later, a homeowner in Hartford spotted a bear walking through their yard. People...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
WFRV Local 5

Hortonville’s Ben Smith wins state gold in shot put

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – Making his mark as a sophomore at the state meet, Hortonville shot put thrower Ben Smith delivered on the big stage. Smith threw 59-04 in the shot put finals, falling just short of his sectional seeding mark but still taking the podium as the gold medal winner for Division 1 […]
HORTONVILLE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Big fourth quarter helps Blizzard rout Steamwheelers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The first half between the Green Bay Blizzard and Quad Cities Steamwheelers resulted in a defensive stalemate. In the second half, and especially the fourth quarter, Green Bay flipped that trend on its head. The Blizzard scored 17 unanswered points in the final period to turn a tight contest into […]
GREEN BAY, WI
