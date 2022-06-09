WIAA releases state baseball brackets
(WFRV) – For the second consecutive year, both Bay Port and Denmark will head back to Fox Cities Stadium for the WIAA state baseball tournament – but this season, both are fighting uphill battles from their seed line.Bay Port, Denmark baseball heading back to WI State Tournament
The Pirates, last year’s Division 1 runners-up, slid into the No. 8 seed and will face top-ranked Sun Prairie in the first round, a rematch of last season’s state championship game. The D1 quarterfinal is set for approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Bay Port was the 7th seed in its sectional and rode a Cinderella run to state after upsetting three teams in the postseason.
Denmark, the defending Division 2 state champion, earned the No. 3 seed and will face No. 2 Pewaukee in the first round. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Vikings blanked Notre Dame 6-0 in Tuesday’s sectional final.
Click here for the full brackets, matchups, and times.
