CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In April, the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado & Wyoming hired a Wyoming Director to help expand their services and coordinate efforts in the Equality State. The new director, Marc Homer, is responsible for developing partnerships, spreading awareness throughout the state, and bringing services to the 6,000 people with epilepsy in Wyoming and to those who support them.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO