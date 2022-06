Steph Curry has doubters and naysayers in the national media, but among his NBA peers, they know who he is and what he's capable of doing. With the Warriors' season effectively on the line in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Friday night at TD Garden, Curry authored one of the most iconic performances of his career, helping the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 107-97 to send the series back to Chase Center tied two-games apiece.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO