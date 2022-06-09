DJ Albo in the house! Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promises to DJ at Kyle Sandilands' wedding to fiancée Tegan Kynaston

He has just taken the reins as Australia's new prime minister.

Anthony Albanese has already booked himself a side gig, after confirming he will keep his promise to DJ at Kyle Sandilands' upcoming wedding to Tegan Kynaston.

Albanese, an amateur DJ who loves music from the '80s and '90s, initially promised to perform at the radio host's nuptials back in March, but most listeners assumed he was joking.

However, it seems the PM was dead serious, because on Thursday he once again assured Sandilands he'll be spinning some tunes at his wedding.

'That's on!' the Labor leader declared on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Sandilands' co-host Jackie 'O' Henderson didn't seem convinced, saying: 'So you're going to keep your promise? You might have to be called away...'

'I keep my promises!' Mr Albanese responded.

A thrilled Sandilands said he'd make room in the venue's car park for the politician's armoured vehicle.

'Yours will be the worst car in the car park. Even though it's a very nice car,' joked Sandilands, to which Mr Albanese replied: 'It may be the heaviest.'

'I've got a few other people with bomb-proof cars as well, but they're different. I'll put you on different sides of the marquee,' Sandilands laughed.

The KIIS FM presenter later joked he wouldn't let the PM back out of his commitment - even if Australia was being ravaged by bushfires.

'I would not disappoint my future bride!' he chuckled.

Sandilands, who is a supporter of the Liberal Party, also revealed he and Mr Albanese had put their political differences aside by bonding over their shared love of music.

'Him and I have chatted heaps of music... he's come to my office and everything!' he said, adding that they had recently discussed 'what's cool' in the music industry.

'I played him some up and coming tracks - he's actually interested in music.'

Sandilands and marketing executive Kynaston became engaged in Port Douglas over the Christmas holidays.

Two months later, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. Their son is due in August.

