ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

DJ Albo in the house! Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promises to DJ at Kyle Sandilands' wedding to fiancée Tegan Kynaston

By Monique Friedlander
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

He has just taken the reins as Australia's new prime minister.

Anthony Albanese has already booked himself a side gig, after confirming he will keep his promise to DJ at Kyle Sandilands' upcoming wedding to Tegan Kynaston.

Albanese, an amateur DJ who loves music from the '80s and '90s, initially promised to perform at the radio host's nuptials back in March, but most listeners assumed he was joking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YHUZX_0g57FsJa00
DJ Albo in the house! Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (right) has promised to DJ at radio host Kyle Sandilands' (left) upcoming wedding to fiancée Tegan Kynaston

However, it seems the PM was dead serious, because on Thursday he once again assured Sandilands he'll be spinning some tunes at his wedding.

'That's on!' the Labor leader declared on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Sandilands' co-host Jackie 'O' Henderson didn't seem convinced, saying: 'So you're going to keep your promise? You might have to be called away...'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dopZX_0g57FsJa00
Hip to the hop: Albanese, an amateur DJ who loves music from the '80s, initially promised to perform at the radio host's nuptials back in March, but most listeners assumed he was joking

'I keep my promises!' Mr Albanese responded.

A thrilled Sandilands said he'd make room in the venue's car park for the politician's armoured vehicle.

'Yours will be the worst car in the car park. Even though it's a very nice car,' joked Sandilands, to which Mr Albanese replied: 'It may be the heaviest.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fwtwx_0g57FsJa00
'I keep my promises!' However, it seems the PM was dead serious, because on Thursday he once again assured Sandilands he'll be spinning some tunes at his wedding

'I've got a few other people with bomb-proof cars as well, but they're different. I'll put you on different sides of the marquee,' Sandilands laughed.

The KIIS FM presenter later joked he wouldn't let the PM back out of his commitment - even if Australia was being ravaged by bushfires.

'I would not disappoint my future bride!' he chuckled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RhBM2_0g57FsJa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FOb9q_0g57FsJa00

Sandilands, who is a supporter of the Liberal Party, also revealed he and Mr Albanese had put their political differences aside by bonding over their shared love of music.

'Him and I have chatted heaps of music... he's come to my office and everything!' he said, adding that they had recently discussed 'what's cool' in the music industry.

'I played him some up and coming tracks - he's actually interested in music.'

Sandilands and marketing executive Kynaston became engaged in Port Douglas over the Christmas holidays.

Two months later, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. Their son is due in August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09JcJ5_0g57FsJa00
Wedding bells! Sandilands and marketing executive Kynaston (right) became engaged in Port Douglas over the Christmas holidays
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mwR2I_0g57FsJa00
'We're having a baby!' Two months later, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. Their son is due in August

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Sri Lankan refugee family's daughter celebrates her fifth birthday days after they returned to Biloela following four-year battle to stay in Australia - and the whole town turns up to watch her cut the cake

A Tamil family that was relocated to a town in outback Queensland after being detained for four years have celebrated their daughter's fifth birthday with locals. Tharnicaa Nadesalingam was surrounded by balloons and cake as locals sang 'Happy Birthday' to her in a park in Biloela on Sunday. 'Tharni' and...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Neighbours veteran Jackie Woodburne 'delivers the performance of a lifetime' after she was given the honour of last scene in final episode

Veteran Neighbours star Jackie Woodburne has delivered the performance of a lifetime after she was given the honour of filming the soap's final scene on Friday. The actress, 66, who has played Susan Kennedy since 1994 will end the show talking about family and friendship as the 37-year-old series comes to an end.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
Daily Mail

'I thought I was searching for a prince, but what I needed was a princess!' Rebel Wilson comes out as gay at 42 and introduces new girlfriend — THREE MONTHS after couple attended Vanity Fair Oscars party together

Rebel Wilson has come out as gay at the age of 42, while introducing the world to her new girlfriend on Thursday. The Pitch Perfect star took to Instagram to share the news about her new relationship, posting a sweet snap of herself posing with her girlfriend, designer Romana Agruma, in which both women are seen grinning from ear to ear.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Sandilands
Person
Anthony Albanese
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James will not be attending her wedding to Sam Asghari... but are 'happy' for her and wish their mother the 'best'

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline will not be attending her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari. Mark Vincent Kaplan, an attorney representing Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed to TMZ that the duo would not be present at today's nuptials. 'Although the boys will not be in attendance,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

US tourist has his £685,000 Black Caviar Bang Hublot watch featuring hundreds of precision-cut black diamonds snatched from his wrist outside five-star Barcelona hotel

Police are hunting four men after a wealthy US tourist was mugged for his £685,000 watch outside his five-star hotel in Barcelona. The American told police the timepiece was snatched off his wrist just after 2pm on Tuesday near the five-star Mercer Hotel where he is believed to have been staying.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise 'splits from girlfriend Hayley Atwell' weeks after she supported him at Top Gun: Maverick premiere as they decide they're 'better as friends'

Tom Cruise has reportedly split from his girlfriend Hayley Atwell for the second time. The Top Gun: Maverick star, 59, and his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star, 40, have parted ways after recently reconciling following their first split in September of 2021, according to The Sun. A source told the publication,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor#Kiis Fm
Daily Mail

Sleepy Jill: First Lady tells wives of Summit of the Americas leaders she hopes they don't snooze through her speech because they 'ate so much' as she cozies up to Bolsonaro's wife at spouses luncheon

First Lady Jill Biden hosted a special spouses luncheon for the wives of the leaders of the Summit of the Americas Friday afternoon, which was catered by Los Angeles' female chefs. 'So I don't know whether you speak English or Spanish but I think mmmmm is the same in both...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Nicole Serrano comes out as a lesbian... after the singer–songwriter was forced to 'pray the gay away' as a child: 'I just want to be happy'

The singer–songwriter Nicole Serrano revealed her truth and came out as gay on Thursday in an interview with People. Serrano, who has worked with major names in Christian music as a songwriter, in addition to performing her own music, delved into when she first thought that she was a lesbian as a child, and how her conservative church tried to make her 'pray the gay away.'
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Millionaire cycling tycoon sues neighbours over Japanese knotweed which he claims is infesting his £1.6million London home

A millionaire cycling tycoon and his partner are suing their neighbours for £250,000 over Japanese knotweed which they say has infested the foundations of their £1.6m house. Christopher Clarke, boss of a bike tours business and director of a cycling charity, claims the knotweed has infested a patch of ground beside his detached home in affluent Kensal Green, north west London.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
Daily Mail

Rebel Wilson's tennis player ex-boyfriend congratulates her after she came out and debuted her new girlfriend Ramona Agruma

One of Rebel Wilson's ex-boyfriends has congratulated her on coming out. Australian tennis player Matt Reid, who dated Rebel for several months from late 2021, left a supportive comment below the Pitch Perfect star's Instagram post announcing her new relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma. 'Congratulations', Matt wrote on Friday...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Passengers on £4,000 cruise which featured entertainment from Tony Hadley are left furious as their free replacement holiday is CANCELLED at the last minute because the ship 'isn't ready'

Passengers on a disastrous 80s pop acts cruise who were offered a free replacement holiday are up in arms again - after that new trip was suddenly cancelled. Hundreds of holidaymakers who had paid more than £4,000 for a cruise around the Mediterranean with entertainment by Spandau Ballet's Tony Hadley and T'Pau earlier this year were offered the free trip as compensation after their first voyage was hit by a string of problems.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

BBC in ageism row after Radio 6 Music DJ Liz Kershaw, 63, accused station chiefs of sacking her because she is over 60

The BBC is facing another ageism row after broadcaster Liz Kershaw accused radio station chiefs of sacking her because she is older than 60. The 63-year-old presenter’s departure from BBC Radio 6 Music looks set to reignite criticism of the corporation’s treatment of older women, after she tweeted: ‘I got sacked from @BBC6Music because they don’t want women over 60.’
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Tara Reid, 46, cuts a stylish figure in a pink cut-out midi dress as she hits the star-studded red carpet for a swanky make-up launch in West Hollywood

Tara Reid turned heads on Friday as she hit the red carpet for the launch of Derek Fabulous' make-up collaboration with Face Stockholm. The actress, 46, looked gorgeous as she donned a stylish pink ensemble at the swanky West Hollywood event. The blush bustier bodice with an asymmetrical hem offered...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Daily Mail

Anthony Anderson agrees to back pay for spousal support for estranged wife Alvina... less than two months after she petitioned for divorce citing irreconcilable differences

Anthony Anderson and his estranged wife Alvina Anderson (née Stewart) have come to terms on back pay for spousal support. The Kangaroo Jack actor, 51, agreed to pay an amount decided by a joint forensic accountant, according to People. Alvina reportedly asked that the court date the payments back...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

400K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy