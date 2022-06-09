ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Bridges looks dapper in three piece suit as he cozies up to costar Amy Brenneman at premiere of The Old Man... in first red carpet after revealing he nearly died from COVID

By Ashleigh Gray For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Costars Jeff Bridges and Amy Brenneman looked their best as they attended the premiere of The Old Man on Wednesday.

The actors, 72 and 57, walked the red carpet in their fashionable looks as they celebrated the upcoming series.

It comes after The Big Lebowski star revealed he almost died while catching COVID-19 while undergoing chemotherapy.

Looking good! Costars Jeff Bridges and Amy Brenneman looked their best as they attended the premiere of The Old Man on Wednesday

Jeff looked handsome in a three-piece navy blue suit, white shirt, and a black tie.

He pulled the look together with a pair of black dress shoes and slicked his greying hair back.

He also sported a fully grey beard and a pair of thin-rimmed eyeglasses as he promoted the FX series.

Bridges shared with People last month that he contracted COVID in January 2021 while fighting non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Dapper: The actors, 72 and 57, walked the red carpet in their fashionable looks as they celebrated the upcoming series

The star has been in remission from lymphoma since September 2021 and is now able to promote his new show.

'I was pretty close to dying. The doctors kept telling me, "Jeff, you’ve got to fight. You’re not fighting." I was in surrender mode. I was ready to go. I was dancing with my mortality,' said the father-of-three, who has been married to wife Susan Geston since 1977.

At the time he was weak from battling cancer - which he revealed he had in early 2020 - and he was not vaccinated as there was no vaccine yet.

Health scare: It comes after The Big Lebowski star revealed he almost died while catching COVID-19 while undergoing chemotherapy
Gorgeous: Amy showed up to the event in a sleeveless, yellow floral dress with a deep neckline

Amy showed up to the event in a sleeveless, yellow floral dress with a deep neckline.

The figure-flattering number featured a lacy navy piece directly under her chest that showed off some of her skin.

Her brunette hair was parted on the side and fell over her shoulders in a loose wave.

Delicate: The figure-flattering number featured a lacy navy piece directly under her chest that showed off some of her skin
Eye=popping: Alia Shawkat wowed in a stunning black dress that showcases her tiny waistline
Alia Shawkat wowed in a stunning black dress that showcases her tiny waistline.

The 33-year-old Arrested Development star showed off her cleavage in the number, which had a plunging halter neckline.

Her freckled face was lightly covered in a face of flattering makeup that added to her natural beauty.

She wore her short red haircut in curls throughout her head and added a pair of statement earrings.

Classic: She wore her short red haircut in curls throughout her head and added a pair of statement earrings
Heartthrob: Pej Vahdat also attended the star-studded event, showing his fashion sense in a khaki suit

Pej Vahdat also attended the star-studded event, showing his fashion sense in a khaki suit.

He looked great in a black shirt and matching loafers with his dark hair slicked back.

Longtime performer John Lithgow, who's also part of the cast, showed his support as he arrived in a simple black suit with a white shirt.

The respected entertainer looked his best in circular, black-rimmed eyeglasses.

Attendee; Longtime performer John Lithgow showed his support as he arrived in a simple black suit with a white shirt

Production on The Old Man started and stopped twice - once due to the coronavirus pandemic and once to Bridges' health battle.

The actor credited his collaborators for their consideration and support amid the tough time.

'As far as I’m concerned, FX and all of the team were so considerate and gave me all of the time I needed to heal and all the support I needed,' Bridges told The Wrap.

Sharp: Bill Heck stunned as he took to the affair's step-and-repeat in a sleek navy suit

Bill Heck stunned as he took to the affair's step-and-repeat in a sleek navy suit.

He buttoned the jacket of the two-piece co-ord, which boasted pleated slacks.

Underneath his outer layer he wore a button-up black shirt and matched it to black leather dress shoes.

Dressed up: Dan Shotz and Warren Littlefield also stopped by the soiree, each looking great in their business casual ensembles
Fashion-forward: Robert Levine attended in a grey suit, brown shoes, a pink shirt, and a burgundy tie
The boys: L-R on Watts, Dan Shotz, Robert Levine, Jeff, Jonathan E. Steinberg and Warren Littlefield get together for a photo

