ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Do You Remember? Before “Pure Michigan” There Was The YES! Michigan Ads

By Big Joe Pesh
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michigan native Tim Allen is known for being a comedian, tv, and film actor and most recently for lending his voice to the Pure Michigan campaign that helps to bring tourists to the Mitten state each year. In these commercials that started running on the radio and TV back in 2008,...

mix957gr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 95.7FM

War Vet Finds Long Lost Japanese Lover — Living In Michigan

After serving in the Korean War, Duane Mann found love while stationed in Japan 70 years ago. But then they lost touch, until now. In the years after the Korean War, Duane Mann was stationed in Japan, there he met a lovely woman named Peggy Yamaguchi. They enjoyed going out dancing and talking as best they could through their cultural differences. When Duane ended his tour of duty, he returned, vowing to send for Peggy, who was pregnant at the time.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
New Buffalo, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan 17 Year Olds May Soon Be Able To Serve Alcohol

The state of Michigan will possibly soon have waiters and waitresses who are 17-years-old serving alcohol to customers. I am older enough to remember when the drinking age in Michigan was 18-years-old. I wasn't old enough to partake but was aware of the situation. In 1972, Michigan was one of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Need Fake Pee? It May Soon Be Illegal In Michigan

Marijuana has been legal in the state of Michigan since 2018, which means many Michiganders have been able to enjoy it without risk of getting in trouble for several years. However, just because Michigan has legalized Marijuana doesn't mean that it's "allowed" in all situations when it comes to employment.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Have You Seen The Most Unique Wedding Venues in West Michigan?

It's supposed to be the most important and perfect day of your life, so obviously you'll want to spend a lot of time considering where to host your Wedding. When choosing a venue, it's important to choose something that fits you. So if you're the type of bride with a spark of originality, or maybe you want something outside of the box, these venues may be perfect for you.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Allen
Mix 95.7FM

This Restaurant in Sault Ste. Marie Seriously Has the Best Signature Drink

Located in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, this community staple has the very best signature cocktail. Every once in a while you find a restaurant that makes a signature dish that keeps you coming back for more. Maybe it's a burger, tacos, or wings. In this case, it's a Long Island ice tea. Not just any long island, the best freaking strawberry Long Island that I've ever had in my life.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
Mix 95.7FM

2 New Fishing Spots May Be Coming To Kalamazoo

You may not have to leave Kalamazoo to do some trout fishing if these two new fishing spots become available. Fishing is one of my favorite things to do and to know there may be some more new spots coming to the area is pretty exciting for local anglers. Michigan...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pure Michigan#Lake Michigan#State Of Michigan#Cider House#Michigan Commerical
Mix 95.7FM

Things To Do This Weekend: June 10-12, 2022

It's another busy summer weekend of festivals! This week you can find a festival to celebrate the start of summer, an Asian-Pacific Festival, a Cereal Festival, a Music Festival, an Old Car Festival, and even a Hippie Festival. There are also some events to enjoy some craft beer, concerts, food, and a Triathlon.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

West Michigan Firefighters Rescue Kitten Thrown From Car

A West Michigan fire department was dispatched to a possible car accident and found a tiny, orange kitten in need of help. On Saturday, the Portage, Mich., Fire Division got called to the scene of a possible crash on Westnedge Ave. near Romance Road. When officers arrived, the person involved...
PORTAGE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan DNR “Three Free” Weekend is Coming Up

Everyone likes when things are free! It's Free -- times three -- this coming weekend in the state of Michigan!. The Michigan Department of Natural resources has a few weekends set aside in 2022 when you can go off-roading for free. Twice a year both residents and out-of-state visitors can legally check out some of the designated routes and trails without having to purchase an ORV license or trail permit. You will be able access 4,000 miles of state designated ORV routes and trails, plus the six scramble areas in our state (Bull Gap, Black Lake Scramble Area, Holly Oaks ORV Park, Silver Lake State Park, The Mounds and St. Helen's Motorsport Area) for free the weekend of June 11th & 12th. All other rules and laws still apply. There will be another Free ORV Weekend on August 20th-21st.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

7th Annual Cars & Coffee Returns to GR’s Downtown Market

The 7th annual Cars and Coffee Grand Rapids is a unique car show that is coming to the Downtown Market Saturday, June 11. Who doesn't love a visit to the Grand Rapids Downtown Market? The great thing about the Downtown Market is, that there is so much variety of food and shops to visit, and it's open 7 days a week.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy