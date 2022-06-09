ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenacious D’s Medley of the Who’s Songs Is an Everytown for Gun Safety Benefit: Watch

By Evan Minsker
 3 days ago
Tenacious D have released a medley of songs from the Who’s rock opera Tommy, including “Pinball Wizard,” “There’s a Doctor,” and “Go to the Mirror.” It arrived with a new video directed by Liam Lynch (who also directed the band’s film The Pick of Destiny), and their recording is being released...

