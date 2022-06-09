La Crosse Co. Board to vote on adding solar panels, geothermal system to new Hillview building

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse County wants to allocate federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for sustainability projects.

Next week, the county board will vote on allocating $600,000 to go towards installing solar panels and a geothermal heating system in the future Hillview Care Center.

The construction of the new center is still in the planning stages.

According to County Board Chair Monica Kruse, these new systems will pay for themselves in about 12 years.

“We will have the solar for the electricity needs, and we’ll have the geothermal for the natural gas needs, so we should completely self-sufficient,” Kruse said.

The county board set aside $1.5 million in ARPA funds for sustainability projects.

All the money needs to be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026.

