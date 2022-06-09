ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

La Crosse Co. Board to vote on adding solar panels, geothermal system to new Hillview building

By Leah Rivard
 3 days ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse County wants to allocate federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for sustainability projects.

Next week, the county board will vote on allocating $600,000 to go towards installing solar panels and a geothermal heating system in the future Hillview Care Center.

The construction of the new center is still in the planning stages.

According to County Board Chair Monica Kruse, these new systems will pay for themselves in about 12 years.

“We will have the solar for the electricity needs, and we’ll have the geothermal for the natural gas needs, so we should completely self-sufficient,” Kruse said.

The county board set aside $1.5 million in ARPA funds for sustainability projects.

All the money needs to be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026.

La Crosse Co. Board to vote on adding solar panels, geothermal system to new Hillview building

Gov. Evers hands down pardons for La Crosse, Eau Claire area residents

MADISON (WKBT) – Governor Tony Evers handed down 56 pardons Friday, the list including residents from the La Crosse and Eau Claire areas. “The folks receiving pardons today have worked hard to be contributing members of their communities and workplaces and to make amends for their past mistakes,” said Gov. Evers. “Every pardon is an official act of forgiveness that allows these individuals to continue their important work giving back to their communities and reach their full potential.”
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Crawford County road project on list for first round of federal infrastructure funding

A Crawford County road is on the list of 40 Wisconsin projects receiving federal infrastructure funds. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced $35 million from the federal infrastructure bill for Wisconsin projects. This first round of funding targets rural areas and urban areas with fewer than 50,000 people. Funding was awarded in four categories based on population.
Public information meetings set for proposed road construction in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse County Highway Department will host informational meetings on proposed road construction projects. The first meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Town of Onalaska Hall. The meeting will focus on the proposed construction of Hwy. ZM from Hwy. Z to Hwy. OT. For information about the project, contact Noah Hofrichter of...
Great Rivers United Way donates to Coulee Recovery Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Great Rivers United Way is giving $1,000,000 in donations to local organizations. On Thursday, the agency gifted the Coulee Recovery Center more than $20,000. The center plans to use the funds to provide more resources to individuals invested in recovering. “When someone says ‘today is the day,’ where do we go from here? It’s kind...
La Crosse area students sign scholarships and shift future into next gear

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Three area students are shifting their lives into the next gear with the help of the Wisconsin Automobile and Truck Dealers Foundation. Each year, WATDA awards scholarships to students all over Wisconsin. The three winners will all attend Western Technical College. Each of their scholarships is valued at more than $6,100. “We want to help...
Private gun sales avoid detection in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Background checks are not required in Wisconsin if a gun sale is done privately, without the involvement of a federally licensed firearm dealer. This means that many guns can go undetected statewide because they’re sold from neighbor to neighbor or in other ways. “If it’s a private person, for example one neighbor selling a gun to...
The Parenting Place receives $10 million Partner Up grant

LA CROSSE, WI (WKBT) – The Parenting Place and Partner Up are working together to provide affordable child care to the community. The non-profit organization is part of a state-wide $10 million dollar program that is helping businesses pay for their employee’s child care. “With the Partner Up grant, individuals where their employers were award the grant, they receive free...
Portion of Oak Avenue to close

MARSHFIELD – Starting June 13, and for approximately four weeks, Oak Avenue between Ives Street and Kalsched Street will be closed to all traffic. This closure is for the use of a crane to install metal wall panels for the Marshfield Clinic’s new patient connector skywalk over Oak Avenue.
Nursing students in La Crosse participate in poverty simulation exercise

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Western Technical College nursing students are learning lessons about living in poverty. For the first time, the nursing students took part in a poverty simulator. Teams worked as families and were given jobs, bills, and unexpected expenses. Organizers say this event helps nursing students understand why some people may have to bring their kids to...
