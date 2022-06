EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for a dangerous heat wave. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s to near 100°, but the heat index values will likely reach 100 to 110° each day, which puts us at an increased risk of sunstroke, heat cramps, heat exhaustion or even heat stroke. Take this seriously. On average, heat kills more Americans each year than any other type of weather, but those deaths are preventable!

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO