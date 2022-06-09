ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Flyboys take series opener against River Riders

By Contributed Content
elizabethton.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greeneville Flyboys (3-4) made their first trip of the season to Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark on Wednesday night and they made it a productive one, defeating the home-standing Elizabethton River Riders (5-2) by a final score of 7-3. Flyboys second baseman Brock Daniels went 3-for-4 with an RBI and...

www.elizabethton.com

Comments / 0

Related
elizabethton.com

River Riders dominate Flyboys to earn series sweep

The Elizabethton River Riders (6-2) got back in the win column in convincing fashion on Thursday night by defeating the Greeneville Flyboys (3-5) by a final score of 11-4. Third baseman Harrison Rodgers went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored. The win marked the end...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Jack Anderson Chambers

Jack Anderson Chambers, 94, Elizabethton, went to Glory on June 9, 2022 at his home on Jim Elliot Road surrounded by family. Jack was the son of Eliga Scott Chambers and Evelin Blevins Chambers and was born on a cold, snowy day, at home, on Tiger Creek. He attended Hampton Elementary School and after his father’s unexpected death, he left school after the 6th grade to help his mother raise his younger siblings. He worked at North American Rayon (back in the day when they sent a bus, driven by Gene “Hog” Wilson, to Tiger Creek to pick up employees to be transported to work at the plant). He served proudly for his country in Germany as a Corporal for the First U.S. Army Rangers. After his service in the military, he returned to North American Rayon and retired as a security guard at the age of 72. He married the love of his life, Margaret Christine Jones, on September 21, 1956 at Unicoi Methodist Church and they were married for 61 years.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Betty Jane Bowers Brewer

Betty Jane Bowers Brewer, 79, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her residence. She was born September 4, 1942 in Bluff City to the late Jay N. and Helen Joey Oliver Bowers. Betty was a homemaker. She attended Zion Baptist Church. She loved to work puzzles and quilt.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Greeneville, TN
Sports
Elizabethton, TN
Sports
City
Greeneville, TN
City
Elizabethton, TN
elizabethton.com

Ferrell Piper

Ferrell Piper, 85, of Johnson City, Tenn., passed away on June 9, 2022 at the James H. Quillen Veteran’s Administration Medical Center under hospice care. He was born in Clinton, Ky. Ferrell was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country with honor in the Tank Corps. After leaving the U.S. Army, he worked for Planters Peanut Company, becoming a manager at different stores across the country. After leaving Planters Peanuts he began his own business in Washington DC, selling a variety of candies and nuts from around the world: The F Street Peanut Shoppe. Because of the store’s success, he sold the business and retired at age 34. He and his wife Shirley shortly thereafter moved to Clinton, Ky., where they would live for the next 33 years.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

McQueen: ‘There was not a day that I dreaded to go to work for the City of Elizabethton’

David McQueen wore many hats in his 37 years working for the City of Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department. He has worn the hat of janitor, and most recently supervisor of grounds, maintaining more than 130 acres of parkland, two recreational centers, a public pool and 10 city parks. His retirement was recognized on Thursday during the Elizabethton City Council meeting and was honored by having Riverside Park named the David McQueen Riverside Park.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Brews & Tunes hosts J.P. Mathes II & Fiddling Leona

Brews & Tunes, one of Jonesborough’s outdoor music concerts, will host JP Mathes II & Fiddling Leona in downtown Jonesborough on Sunday, June 12. Brews & Tunes takes place at the International Storytelling Center Plaza each Sunday evening through September 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. Music starts at 5 p.m.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
elizabethton.com

Church Briefs

The Rev. Nathan Jennings will preach at the morning worship service Sunday at New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church. The service will begin at 11 a.m. The Rev. Mark Potter will preach at the evening service Sunday, which begins at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend the services. New...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyboys#Rbi#The River Riders
elizabethton.com

Pastor Ken Hauser retires after 40-year ministry at local church

Fellowship Community Church, Watauga, will have a special service Sunday at 10 a.m. to celebrate the 40-year ministry of Pastor Ken Hauser, who is retiring. Following the service a potluck meal will be held. Fellowship Community Church was organized by Pastor Hauser in 1982, and he has been the faithful...
WATAUGA, TN
elizabethton.com

Pro and Con (sorta) for the ‘Move over Law’

Sunday, June 5, around 1 p.m. Con — sort of: My son was driving us on I-26 going from Johnson City to Kingsport. A policeman had a vehicle pulled off in the emergency lane on the right hand side of the highway, J.C. My other son and his girl...
elizabethton.com

Carter County Schools tap Carpenter as new director of schools

Dr. Brandon Carpenter will be the director of schools for Carter County Schools. Carpenter, who currently is the principal at Hampton Elementary, was selected by an unanimous vote of board members on Thursday. He replaces Dr. Tracy McAbee, who is leaving June 30 for Lewis County. “Dr. Carpenter has been...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Police Beats

The following arrests have been reported by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office:. Jesse Stuart Hampton was arrested on June 1 by CCSO Deputy Christopher Caudill for public intoxication. George Joshua Harrison was arrested on June 1 by CCSO Sgt. Johnathan Blevins on a warrant for failure to appear. Alexander...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
elizabethton.com

TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Carter County

At the request of 1st District Attorney General Ken Baldwin, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday morning in Carter County. Just before 7:30 a.m., the Carter County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a man threatening residents with a gun in the...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

County BOE to name director Thursday night

The Carter County Board of Education will be naming a new director during a special called meeting before the June workshop at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Three candidates were interviewed on Monday: Dr. Brandon Carpenter, Dr. Justin Barden and Dr. Lance Myhan. One will replace Dr. Tracy McAbee, who resigns effective June 30 to move to Lewis County.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

City Council approves additions, revisions to personnel rules and regulations

The Elizabethton City Council approved recommendations presented by the Personnel Advisory Board to the current personnel rules and regulations. Each of the recommendations were addressed by City Manager Daniel Estes and Angie Lyons, director of human resources for the City of Elizabethton. The first addition was to the Leave Advancement...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

City Council passes on first reading budget, property tax rate

The Elizabethton City Council unanimously approved on first reading the 2022-2023 budget and property tax rate for the tax year 2022. The tax rate will remain at its current rate of $1.56 which was set as the certified tax rate during the tax year 2021 reappraisal. The budget was prepared on a property tax revenue neutral basis. If approved on the second reading, the budget implementation will begin on July 1 and allow the billing of 2022 property taxes.
ELIZABETHTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy