Steph Curry Joins Four NBA Legends on Exclusive List

By Joey Linn
 3 days ago

Steph is now in company with Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Kobe Bryant

The Golden State Warriors dropped Game 3, but Steph Curry joined some elite company. With his first steal, Steph joined Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Kobe Bryant as just the 5th player in NBA history with at least 800 points and 50 steals in the NBA Finals. While the feat will primarily go unnoticed because of the loss, it was Steph's play that allowed Golden State to make this a game in the second half.

After being down double-digits at halftime, Steph Curry caught fire in the 3rd quarter, scoring 15 points on 4/5 from deep, even giving the Warriors a brief lead late in the period. The effort ultimately fell short, with Steph's big night coming in a loss; however, his play continues to remain consistent in this series.

As previously mentioned, individual numbers always feel insignificant when they come in losses, and Steph himself frequently echoes that same idea. While he will have to keep up this level of play in order for Golden State to win this series, others on the roster will have to drastically improve their play from Game 3.

There was an injury scare for Steph at the end of this one; however, Steve Kerr revealed that is not why he exited the game. "You mean when they dove on the floor? I kept him in the game. I took him out with two minutes left because we were down by 14 points," Kerr said, confirming that Steph did not exit the game due to injury. "The injury didn't force him out of the game. We'll know more tomorrow."

