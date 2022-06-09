ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Steve Kerr Gives Update on Steph Curry's Game 3 Injury

By Joey Linn
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ayzHL_0g57A8Po00

Steph seemed to suffer a lower body injury late in Game 3

View the original article to see embedded media.

In the final minutes of Game 3, Steph Curry seemed to suffer a lower body injury during a battle for a loose ball. While he stayed in the game, there was understandably some concern surrounding his injury. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr gave some clarity.

"You mean when they dove on the floor? I kept him in the game. I took him out with two minutes left because we were down by 14 points," Kerr said, confirming that Steph did not exit the game due to injury. "The injury didn't force him out of the game. We'll know more tomorrow."

The Golden State Warriors now face a series deficit for the first time in this postseason, and will have to find a way to win on Friday in order to avoid a 3-1 hole. Boston's home crowd was unsurprisingly rowdy, providing a level of energy and animosity that is seemingly unmatched by any other arena this postseason.

When asked about Boston's home crowd targeting Draymond Green with their chants, Steve Kerr sarcastically responded, "Classy, very classy." That hostile environment was not surprising, but it is something that the Warriors will be forced to overcome at least once in this series if they want to take home an NBA championship.

For now, the team will regroup and hope fora positive update regarding Steph Curry and his injury scare late in that fourth quarter.

Related Articles

LeBron James Would Join Warriors Over Other Playoff Teams

Anthony Edwards Reveals Pre-Draft Experience With Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry Reveals How Draymond Green Bounced Back in Game 2

Comments / 4

Joe Himchak
2d ago

Draymond brings it on himself. Good player who plays like a punk sometimes. Deserves everything he gets from GAHDEN CROWD. Would have been tossed if he used LeBron or Giannis as a footrest and then pushed him

Reply(1)
2
Related
E! News

NBA Star Draymond Green’s Wife Hazel Fires Back at Celtics Fans for Their "F--k You" Chants

Watch: Kevin Hart & Kobe Bryant Went to Basketball Camp Together. Hazel Renee is one basketball wife you don't want to mess with. After the Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics, the former Basketball Wives star slammed the fans in Boston for their obscene chants toward her husband, Draymond Green, while their children were present at the game.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Sports
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stephen Curry#Golden State Warriors#Nba Championship#Basketball#Sports#Draymond Green
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
Reality Tea

Drew Sidora Implies She Dated LeBron James Again

Drew Sidora is lost without her defunct leader, Porsha Williams, on this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. It’s actually painful to watch her scenes with Ralph Pittman. And don’t get me started on that prophet-for-profit “therapist” they’ve been seeing… Drew’s main goal so far this season has been trying to prove why she is on the show, and it’s coming […] The post Drew Sidora Implies She Dated LeBron James Again appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Steve Kerr Explains Why He Benched Draymond Green In Game 4

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made a tough decision in the fourth quarter of Game 4, benching Draymond Green in favor of Kevon Looney. Green has been such a key contributor for the Warriors over the past several years. However, he has really struggled to perform against the Celtics. During...
NBA
Inside The Warriors

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
3K+
Followers
353
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the Golden State Warriors

 https://www.si.com/nba/warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy