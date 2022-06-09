Steve Kerr Gives Update on Steph Curry's Game 3 Injury

Steph seemed to suffer a lower body injury late in Game 3

In the final minutes of Game 3, Steph Curry seemed to suffer a lower body injury during a battle for a loose ball. While he stayed in the game, there was understandably some concern surrounding his injury. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr gave some clarity.

"You mean when they dove on the floor? I kept him in the game. I took him out with two minutes left because we were down by 14 points," Kerr said, confirming that Steph did not exit the game due to injury. "The injury didn't force him out of the game. We'll know more tomorrow."

The Golden State Warriors now face a series deficit for the first time in this postseason, and will have to find a way to win on Friday in order to avoid a 3-1 hole. Boston's home crowd was unsurprisingly rowdy, providing a level of energy and animosity that is seemingly unmatched by any other arena this postseason.

When asked about Boston's home crowd targeting Draymond Green with their chants, Steve Kerr sarcastically responded, "Classy, very classy." That hostile environment was not surprising, but it is something that the Warriors will be forced to overcome at least once in this series if they want to take home an NBA championship.

For now, the team will regroup and hope fora positive update regarding Steph Curry and his injury scare late in that fourth quarter.

