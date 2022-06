KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Perdita at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Perdita is a Bluetick Coonhound, who came into the shelter with her now-adopted sister, Anita. Perdita is a sweet girl who does tend to bark in her kennel here at the shelter but doesn't do that at home! She is a pretty relaxed girl, who would do best in a home without little children, and a family who likes to relax as much as she does!

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO