MANSFIELD, PA — There’s summer fun for the kids at the Mansfield Free Public Library every Wednesday morning from June 22 through the July 27 in their Oceans of Possibilities summer program. Interim Librarian, Frances Garrison has been planning the summer program since she stepped into the role of head librarian in March. “From 10:30 to 11:30 each Wednesday morning there will be reading, games, STEM activities, arts and crafts throughout the program. Each week will have a different theme including Pirates, Sharks and Whales” shared Garrison. Students in grades 1 through 6 are invited to register by June 11 by calling the library or stopping in.

MANSFIELD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO