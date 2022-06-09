ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Hills, PA

New West Jefferson Hills School District leader returns ‘home’

By Stacy Wolford
monvalleyindependent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Jefferson Hills Board of School Directors appointed Dr. Janet Sardon as the new district superintendent with a...

monvalleyindependent.com

monvalleyindependent.com

TTOS honors top students, athletes from North Charleroi

The Toast To Our Stars Club of North Charleroi hosted its 72nd Annual Achievement Awards Banquet on April 24 at the Lock Four Volunteer Fire Co. Social Hall. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
NORTH CHARLEROI, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Lebanon mothers sue school district, teacher over gender identity lessons

Three Mt. Lebanon mothers are suing the school district, its leaders, its school board and a first-grade teacher for the alleged teaching of gender identity issues to elementary-age students, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court. The suit, filed by parents Carmilla Tatel, Stacy Dunn and Gretchen Melton,...
monvalleyindependent.com

Monessen: Consultant ready for blight battle

Monessen council heard from the city’s blight consultant this week on the work he’s about to start. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MONESSEN, PA
ellwoodcity.org

ECASD Board of Directors Hires Boys Basketball Head Coach

The Ellwood City Area School District’s Board of Directors hired Scott Dibble to serve as the head boys basketball coach. In 2019, Dibble stepped down after serving for two seasons as Bishop Canevin’s girls basketball head coach and two years previously as an assistant. The Crusaders won WPIAL titles three of the four years and were state runners-up in 2017 and 2018.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WDEF

Softball tournament for families impacted by South Pittsburgh fatal car accident

JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF)– A softball tournament was held, throughout today, to raise 5 thousand dollars for the families impacted by the last weekend’s fatal car accident that killed 4 people and put a 5th in the hospital. The community has come together, throughout this entire event, and organizers...
monvalleyindependent.com

Charleroi paving to begin

Charleroi will undergo an extensive paving project starting next week. The work, being handled by El Grande Industries Inc., will begin next week and continue through the end of the month. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to...
CHARLEROI, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Port Authority has new name

Whether catching a bus to or from downtown Pittsburgh or Oakland, standing at the McKeesport Transportation Center or waiting at a bus stop, park and ride or T station throughout Allegheny County, riders will soon notice a new name on buses. To read the rest of the story, please see...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

7 WPIAL teams set for PIAA softball semifinals

After a strong start in the opening round of the PIAA softball postseason, the wins kept coming for WPIAL teams in the quarterfinals. Seven teams from District 7 have reached the state softball final four. Outside of Class A, every classification has a WPIAL softball team into the semifinals, including...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Parents call for removal of school board president after controversial meme

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — An inflammatory social media post has a lot of parents and community members outraged. Some parents said the Seneca Valley school board president, Eric DiTullio, shared a meme on his personal Facebook page, allegedly making fun of actor Matthew McConaughey, who spoke at the White House earlier this week about the mass school shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. In his emotional speech, the actor talked about the victims, their families and called for gun legislation.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mayor Ed Gainey makes a late-night visit to South Side amid increase in gun violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Following several weekends filled with gun violence, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey took a late-night, or early-morning depending on your perspective, stroll down E. Carson Street. In a tweet, Gainey said the visit was important so his administration can continue to build out his plan for peace. "We can't have the disruptive behavior that has erupted on our South Side and plan on focusing our policing efforts on that behavior," Mayor Gainey said. New safety measures are in place this weekend to keep the public safe - that includes 17 uniformed officers patrolling the South Side and assistance...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Murrysville area: Free craft workshop, Giant Eagle remodeling, more

Email news briefs for the Star to reporter Patrick Varine at pvarine@triblive.com. The Murrysville Giant Eagle on Old William Penn Highway will close beginning July 9 for remodeling to become one of the chain’s Market District locations. The store also recently acquired a liquor license and will be adding...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Paving to disrupt traffic on Routes 819, 981 in Mt. Pleasant area

Motorists driving in the Mt. Pleasant area should be prepared for lane restrictions next week as PennDOT resurfaces routes 819 and 981 in the community. According to PennDOT project manager Rick Cutia, contractor Tresco Paving is expected to work on sections of Route 819 beginning Tuesday, with repairs to the road base. Work on an asphalt leveling course will follow on Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kerber's in North Huntingdon included in state's annual Scooped Ice Cream Trail

June is National Dairy Month, and state officials are celebrating by asking residents to indulge in one of Pennsylvania’s most popular dairy products: ice cream. Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development were joined by Gov. Tom Wolf in announcing the 30 creameries that make up the fifth annual Scooped Ice Cream Trail.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

1 killed after driver crosses center line in Hempfield Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead after an early-morning crash on Humphrey Road in Westmoreland County, authorities said. The coroner's office said 61-year-old Karen Botteicher died Saturday in the crash around 12:30 a.m. in Hempfield Township. The coroner said Botteicher was driving north on Humphrey Road when the driver of a Ford F-350 traveling south crossed the center line into the opposite lane of traffic and hit Botteicher's vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.A cause and manner of death have not been released. The condition of the other driver was not released. Police are investigating the deadly crash. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Modern Meets Traditional in This Mt. Lebanon Old-Style Home

This three-story Tudor home exemplifies the beauty of industrial elements fused with the spirit of 18th century charm and modern luxury. It features an open concept circular staircase, gathering room with a stone fireplace wall, box beam ceiling, herringbone hardwoods and sleek black windows. It also boasts a show-stopper kitchen with a large center island; spacious dining with a built-in pantry and coffee bar; a geometry of gray shaker style; white quartz, stainless steel, hammered copper and sleek black fixtures. There is a private library as well as a home gym. A 550-square-foot owner’s suite offers a free standing soaking tub, dueling vanities, a spa-like walk-in shower and a custom appointed closet. A private back staircase leads to a sizeable third-floor retreat. An extensive lower-level remodel also provides a vast amount of sleek modern living space. The old-world-inspired front veranda and modern rear pergola offer exceptional outdoor entertaining.
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland commissioners walk out of public meeting after violation claim raised

Westmoreland County commissioners briefly walked out of their public meeting Thursday after an audience member accused them of violating the state’s open meeting law. The voting session was recessed for about 30 minutes to meet requirements of Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Law, which was amended by state lawmakers last year to require public bodies to post meeting agendas online at least 24 hours prior to the session.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Charges held for Washington County man accused of shooting and killing neighbor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man police say shot and killed his neighbor in Washington County was in court on Friday for a preliminary hearing.Bryce Tacy allegedly shot 44-year-old Jerry Anderson last month after a dispute. The deadly neighbor dispute and the SWAT standoff that followed on Loffert Road in Smith Township shook the quiet neighborhood.Officials said Tacy went into his house on Loffert Road after the shooting and would not come out for law enforcement for over 30 minutes. Law enforcement eventually talked the man out of the home. He is charged with criminal homicide and it was held for court. The motive for the shooting is unclear.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Baldwin High School graduate not letting her disabilities define her

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Baldwin High School graduate isn't letting her disabilities get in the way of her pursuing her dreams.Julia Murray graduated among the top of her class. She enjoys skiing and playing hockey. She is blind and deaf.  Murray is also an advocate for others who are visually or hearing-impaired.  She has never let her medical condition define her."Not being able to see the way everyone else does, I have to find adaptations to see, different assisted technology," Murray said.  She loves the motto adopted by the organization Envision Blind Sports: "Fear Less. Do More."  "That's what we should...
PITTSBURGH, PA

