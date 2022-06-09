ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightyear First Reactions Tease Another Pixar Masterpiece

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world of Toy Story is getting an origin in the form of Lightyear, which hits theaters on June 17th. The movie is billed as a sci-fi epic that introduces the world to the Buzz Lightyear that Andy loved, the one that inspired one of his favorite toys. This new movie...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Steven Spielberg's Jaws and E.T. to Screen in IMAX for the First Time

Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, and IMAX have announced that two classic Steven Spielberg movies, 1982's E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial and 1975's Jaws, will screen in the IMAX format for the first time this year. The two films will be released in the large-scale format later this summer, wit debuting exclusively on IMAX screens on August 12 and Jaws premiering on both IMAX screens and also in RealD 3D beginning September 2. Both of Spielberg's Academy Award-winning films have enjoyed regular re-releases into theaters, but a return to the big screen on the biggest screens in the country will be something many film fans can't resist.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Warner Bros. Reveals Exclusive King Tweety Clip

King Tweety just revealed an exclusive clip with Comicbook.com. In the new footage from the Warner Bros. film, Sylvester has to help his rival out. There's a massive bird after Tweety and dinner might be served if the cat doesn't step in. (It probably doesn't help that the canary is dressed up like a peanut.) This new movie sees Tweety discover that he's a royal descendant. That means a road trip to far-off lands in King Tweety. If fans want to see the duo travel around the world, then they can pick up the new adventure on DVD on June 14. In the United States, King Tweety will cost $14.99. The Canary Islands might be a bit different than Sylvester is used to. But, these adventure will bring some familiar laughs for audiences at home. If you pick up the DVD or Digital version, you get three bonus classic Sylvester and Tweety Mysteries cartoons as well! Check out the exclusive clip for yourself up above!
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Adam Sandler Movie Quickly Takes Over Netflix Top 10

The partnership between Adam Sandler and Netflix has been a fruitful one to this point, as just about every movie they've released together has been a great streaming performer. Murder Mystery, which stars Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, is one of the biggest-ever Netflix originals. Even the Sandman's older movies perform well when they're added to Netflix's lineup. That's why it should come as no surprise to learn that Sandler's latest movie immediately conquered the Netflix charts.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Prey Director Reveals Surprising Influences on Predator Prequel Film

The upcoming film Prey, a prequel film to the Predator franchise, seems to have more in common with the likes of The Revenant and westerns than the John McTiernan film from 1987 (though there's plenty of that DNA present as well). With the arrival of the latest trailer for the movie, filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg spoke to a number of outlets about the film and what went into making the movie, which is set 300 years in the past in the Camanche Nation. Among the details that the 10 Cloverfield Lane filmmaker revealed was what served as his inspiartion for hte movie, citing...mostly the filmography of Academy Award nominee Terrence Malick.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buzz Lightyear#Toys#Toy Story#Sci Fi
ComicBook

Critically Hated Horror Movie Climbing the Netflix Charts

There is seemingly no real rhyme or reason why a movie catches the attention of Netflix's streaming audience, oftentimes it's just because a new movie has landed on the service, but that's not what happened here and it doesn't explain why a reviled horror movie is climbing the charts. Yup, Brahms: The Boy II, the 2020 sequel to another widely despised horror movie, has been sitting on the Netflix Top 10 for a few days now, hovering around the #7 and #8 position. Right now it's the #5 movie on the service though, beating out Best Picture winners Titanic and The Hurt Locker. Fair? Who can say.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Spider-Man Suffers Brutal Crash During Avengers Campus Show at Disneyland

Walt Disney theme parks recently opened up their Marvel Studios themed Avengers Campus and it has coincided with every project the studio has released. Avengers Campus features most of the heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe including Spider-Man. There's an attraction where Spider-Man can be seen swinging from a web that's attached to a crane and he kind of fails to land on a roof. Now, a new video has shown the wall crawler suffering a brutal crash.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Official Illuminati Merch Featuring Reed Richards, Professor X

It's been over a month since the debut of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the latest film within the ever-sprawling tapestry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film was chock-full of surprises, including the arrival of the Earth-838 version of The Illuminati, a buzzed-about group of powerful Marvel superheroes. This particular roster of The Illuminati included some surprising faces that diehard Marvel fans would recognize, including Patrick Stewart's return as Charles Xavier / Professor X, Anson Mount's return as Blackagar Boltagon / Black Bolt, and John Krasinski's first appearance as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic. Now that Multiverse of Madness has been out in the world for a while, it looks like those Illuminati members are now making their way onto official merchandise for the film. A new listing on the apparel site RedWolf includes a shirt design that proclaims "The Illuminati Will See You Now", alongside silhouetted versions of all of the Illuminati members.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Is Adding Mighty Thor Very Soon

Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that the next Marvel's Avengers character -- Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor -- is coming before the end of the month. More specifically, in a new update released today, Crystal Dynamics said it "expects the Goddess of Thunder to join your Avengers roster in just a few weeks in late June." Why a specific date hasn't been provided yet, is unclear, but it's likely being held for the reveal of the character, which has yet to happen.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

No, Star Wars Continuity Was Not Broken by Obi-Wan Kenobi

Back in 1977, audiences who witnessed Star Wars: A New Hope learned that there was a history between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi, ultimately leading to Kenobi's death at the hands of the Sith Lord. In 2005, audiences saw what they assumed to be the last confrontation they had together prior to the events of A New Hope, which recontextualized Vader's line in the 1977 film, "I sense something, A presence I've not felt since..." The new Disney+ series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi has once again recontextualized that piece of 1977 dialogue, or at least confirmed that their last meeting was not on Mustafar. Despite the cries of a vocal minority of audiences, after four episodes of the new series, Obi-Wan Kenobi has not broken the overall continuity of the Star Wars series, especially in regards to the relationship between Obi-Wan and Leia Organa. Or, at least, it hasn't broken continuity yet.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Julee Cruise, Twin Peaks Theme Song Singer, Dead at 65

Julee Cruise, best known for her performance as the singer of the theme song for the iconic TV series Twin Peaks, has passed away. She was 65 years old. The singer's cause of death was not given, with her husband saying simply that she "left this realm on her own terms." Cruise had a top-10 hit in the UK with "Falling," the Twin Peaks theme, for which series creator David Lynch wrote the lyrics. By that point, the two were already collaborators, with Cruise, Lynch, and Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalementi working together on Lynch's 1986 film Blue Velvet.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Star Wars: Colin Trevorrow Reacts to Fan Reception of Scrapped Duel of the Fates Script

After reviving the Jurassic franchise, filmmaker Colin Trevorrow was announced to be heading for a galaxy far, far away, and was the original director for Star Wars: Episode IX. Eventually Lucasfilm and Trevorrow parted ways, leading to J.J. Abrams return and the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but a full script was written by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly....a script that eventually leaked. Star Wars: Duel of the Fates, the fan response to the film exploded online, especially in the aftermath of The Rise of Skywalker being such a disappointment to many audience members. Trevorrow was asked in a recent interview how he felt about that fan response, which he called encouraging.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals She's Never Seen Her Father's Sitcom Happy Days

Bryce Dallas Howard is known for playing Claire Dearing in the Jurassic World films, and she's recently become a big name in Star Wars after directing episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. The actor seems to be taking a similar career path as her father, Ron Howard, who started out as a child actor on The Andy Griffith Show before starring in the iconic sitcom Happy Days and eventually going on to direct big films such as Willow, Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and much more. The older Howard has quite a hefty career, and his daughter just admitted she's not familiar with all of it. While visiting The View, Bryce revealed she still hasn't seen Happy Days.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Apple TV+ Renews Hit Series With a Twist

One Apple TV+ favorite is coming back for a Season 2. The streamer announced that Schmigadoon! Will get another bunch of episodes. TVLine also reports that Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page will also be joining the show as series regulars. Things also seems to be switching for Season 2 as the source material being parodied hits another decade. The first season harnessed a real love for 1940 musicals. This time around, we're hitting some later decades. A synopsis says: "having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, Season 2 will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the world of '60s and '70s musicals."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Seth Green Recovers Stolen Bored Ape NFT, Reportedly Paid $300k

Earlier this year came a true mad-lib of a headline and a piece of news, comedian and producer Seth Green's Bored Ape NFT, which he was already developing an animated series around, had been stolen. The Emmy-winning creator of Robot Chicken revealed the news back in May but according to a new report from Buzzfeed News the Ape "is home." Buzzfeed's report reveals that Green's Ape, Bored Ape #8398, has been returned to "a wallet associated with Green on Tuesday," with a transfer of 165 Ether, equivalent to $297,000, having been transferred from "an unnamed wallet" in exchange for it. (NOTE: Cryptocurrencies and NFTs have previously been linked to having a negative ecological impact among other controversies.)
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

DC Comics' Latest Television Series Is Now Streaming

The latest live-action series inspired by DC Comics is now available to stream on HBO Max. On Friday, June 10th, the entirety of Naomi became available to stream on the platform, following the first season's initial airing on The CW. This will allow fans to watch or rewatch the journey of Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall), as she begins to discover her extraterrestrial origins. The series is inspired by the character of the same name created by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Final Season of Hit Netflix Series Has Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

One hit Netflix series' final season has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. Today, the streamer announced that Season 6 of Peaky Blinders was available. Fans rushed in to see what the final group of episodes would bring. As a fan-favorite, people have been waiting for this one for a long time. On the review aggregator, the series sits at 100% on the critics' score side of things while the audience score hits at 90%. That's a strong showing and it will be interesting to see if the BBC staple will be able to keep it up. Most people haven't had the chance to dive right in just yet. But, that will soon change with the weekend already here. It's been a busy week in the world of TV and Peaky Blinders just made sure there was another entry into the crowded field.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Made for Love Cancelled at HBO Max

One HBO Max series was cancelled today and fans are disappointed. Cristin Milioti's Made For Love will not be continuing at the streamer. Based on Alissa Nutting's novel of the same name, the series followed a woman trying to navigate love after a divorce from a depraved tech executive. Viewers found the offbeat premise and cast very intriguing, but the company chose to go in a different direction. HBO Max has had a couple other series get the axe amid Warner Bros. Discovery's restructuring. People really enjoyed Milioti's acting alongside a smarmy Billy Magnussen as tech billionaire Byron Gogol. Ray Romano being in the series as her father also provided a bright spot as well. Season 2 had just concluded in April of this year, and people will be wondering about what Season 3 could have delivered for some time. In what's becoming routine for streaming shows, there are multiple loose ends to Made For Love.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Xbox Celebrates Spider-Man Coming to its Console

Xbox is having a field day now that it's getting Spider-Man in some form on its console. Over the last four years, Xbox gamers have been missing out on Spider-Man action. After the release of Activision's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on PS4, Marvel went around asking various teams if they'd be interested in taking on the web-slinger or other iconic heroes with new video games. Xbox was offered an exclusive deal with Marvel, but ultimately passed on it so that it could work on fleshing out its original first-party line-up. Of course, Sony went in and swooped up that deal and gave Insomniac Games the chance to make Spider-Man games. After selling over 30 million copies with just two games and receiving rave reviews, it has left Xbox fans longing for a Spider-Man game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Showtime Series Finds New Home After Season 1 Cancellation

Back in January, Showtime decided to bring the ax down on American Rust, an original series starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney. American Rust was cancelled after just one season on the premium network, but it is now getting a second chance at life on the small screen. On Thursday, Amazon Freevee announced that it will be bringing American Rust back for a second season, allowing the story to continue.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Disney Reportedly Fires Top Executive

Disney has fired one of its top executives: Peter Rice, senior television content executive. According to reports, Rice had no idea that the firing was coming; there are currently conflicting reports about whether Rice was "an ill fit with Disney's corporate culture," or simply a part of a TV strategy that Disney is no longer going with. Either way, Rice is out after joining Disney as part of the 2019 merger with 20th Century Fox (where Rice really made strides in his career). He just had his contract renewed for 2021-2024, and was allegedly given an undisclosed payout as part of his departure.
BUSINESS

