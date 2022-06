Scientists at Johns Hopkins University and Scripps Research have characterized 30 antibodies that recognize a wide range of coronaviruses—successfully blocking not only all the SARS-CoV-2 variants that were tested but also other, related viruses, including SARS-CoV-1, which caused the deadly 2003 SARS outbreak in Asia. The antibodies involved were all isolated from people with "hybrid immunity," meaning they had been both infected with SARS-CoV-2 and later vaccinated against the virus.

