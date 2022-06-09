ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

TUPATALK: Bartlesville Hall of Fame features quality inductees

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q7j6w_0g577r6i00

I feel it a distinct honor and a pleasure to get to write about incoming inductees for the Bartlesville Athletic Hall of Fame.

I fear of being inadequate at portraying the true essence and the full stories of these wonderful people as they should be presented.

All I can say, like the one-armed wall-paper hanger, I try my best, with whatever skills, ability, grit and understanding I possess.

The opportunity to try to get better as a reporter/writer/chronicler has been a fiery push — a passion — for me throughout the years.

That’s why I’ve stood in awe of the character, the accomplishments, the conquered battles, the sacrifices, the class, the dignity and the giant-slaying intensity of the Hall of Famers I’ve had the chance to get to know and write about.

This year is an especially great example. The contributions and achievements of the 2022 BaHOF Class are outstanding.

I’m not talking about the height of accomplishment on a major stage, such as holding great political office or making a difference that rearranged the world in one tremor.

Those kinds of people have their glory and their reward for everyone to see.

To me, changing the world for better in one’s heart, one’s household, one’s neighborhood, one’s part of town, one’s town and one’s state deserves a hero’s respect.

Mortality is not made up of one broad experience. It is the cumulative result of millions of experiences and quiet acts of service and kindness that bless the whole.

I think of this year’s coaches and administrative inductees. Just think about how much their positive influence has spread throughout the nation, perhaps even across the borders, as their former players have tried to live according to the lessons they learned from their youthful leaders. And, that impact has spread to their children and acquaintances.

A good coach, teacher and administrator may — like the ripples of a lake from a skimming pebble — send out perpetually growing circumference of goodness because they cared.

The same could be said of friends and teammates, also featured in this year’s HOF class.

I’m not talking about perfect people — I’m talking about people who made positive differences in others throughout different stages of their lives.

The value of a life isn’t determined by one moment, good or bad. A life’s worth is adjudicated on a whole body of work. We all do some good and some bad during a day, a week or a month. It’s the sum total of all these things that causes a preponderance of usefulness.

And, even then, none of us knows the unique challenges and hardships that have molded others, perhaps making their efforts even more glorious or their shortcomings more understandable.

I believe the Bartlesville Sports Commission has done an incredible job in populating the BaHOF with deserving individuals. May the good work go on.

Comments / 0

Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Kiddie Park Celebrating 75 Years

Kiddie Park is in the midst of celebrating its 75th season. During a press event held on Saturday evening, Bartlesville dignitaries John Kane and Dale Copeland shared some stories and talked about why the Park is so attractive to people far and wide. When the park first open in 1947,...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Woman is a Winner on Live with Kelly and Ryan

Congratulations, to Cheryl Ford of Bartlesville. Cheryl was recently on the Live with Kelly and Ryan on national television where she competed in a two-part contest on the air via telephone. Cheryl stumped the stars with a pair of statements where one was true and the other....not so much. The...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartlesville, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Bartlesville, OK
Government
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Blake Shelton to headline Troy Aikman’s music fest in Henryetta, Okla.

TULSA, Okla. — The small community of Henryetta, Okla. is preparing for its biggest event in the town’s history: Troy Aikman’s Highway to Henryetta. Last June, Henryetta Mayor Jennifer Munholland said she received a text from Aikman about an idea he had. She immediately loved it and knew they were going to make it happen. Munholland told FOX23 she’d never seen anything like this.
HENRYETTA, OK
news9.com

Patients Remember Immense Kindness Of Dr. Preston Phillips

The Tulsa community is remembering Dr. Preston Phillips after he was shot and killed last week in a mass shooting on the Saint Francis campus. Phillips was one of four people shot and killed last week during the Saint Francis shooting. His funeral service will be held at Boston Avenue...
TULSA, OK
tulsakids.com

FREE, FREE, FREE

Cock-a-Doodle-Do! Rooster Days in Broken Arrow was a lot of fun last night. Warning! If you’re going this weekend, the ride ticket booth only takes ca$h, so the only ATM on-site had a looooong line most of the time. Admission to the longest-running festival in Oklahoma (91 years!) is free, but I just don’t want you to have to waste money on the high ATM fees.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
moreclaremore.com

Claremore Garage Sales this Week

It’s a beautiful day for a garage sale, and we’ve got plenty of them, Claremore!. 1310 N Sioux Ave (St. Paul’s Episcopal Church) 1310 N Sioux Ave (St. Paul’s Episcopal Church) 1207 Oklahoma Pl. 1802 Tulip Ct. 404 E Park St. 422 E 6th St. 316...
CLAREMORE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
107.3 PopCrush

The Terrifying Tales of the Oklahoma ‘Bird Creek School’ Haunting!

Maybe you've heard of it. The infamous Bird Creek School in Pawhuska, OK. It's been the location of numerous rumored hauntings, supernatural occurrences, and paranormal investigations throughout the years. There are ghost stories galore and the frightening legend of this place continues to grow and spread. The Bird Creek School...
bartlesvilleradio.com

Cherokee Nation Assists Nowata County

Nowata County received financial assistance from the Cherokee Nation on Friday and those funds will be used to restore power to the courthouse when the power goes out. The money the county received will help pay for the electrical connection and an automatic switchboard. This is something District One Commissioner Burke Larue had been wanting to put together for a long time, and he explains why.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Saint Francis victim Amanda Glenn laid to rest

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The funeral for 40-year-old Amanda Glenn on Thursday afternoon lasted about an hour. The service at Broadway Baptist Church in Sand Springs, while somber, also provided those in attendance with an opportunity to celebrate the life of Amanda Glenn. Pastor Rusty Gunn of Church That...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
mvskokemedia.com

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Council Representative charged

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – Mvskoke Media received a tip from a concerned citizen that Joseph Hicks had been charged with a DUI in MCN District Court on March 26. The citizen was concerned that it was MCN National Council Rep. Joseph Hicks. Mvskoke Media was able to locate the case...
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Stroud service plaza between Tulsa and Oklahoma City without power, no fuel

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says the Stroud service plaza on Turner Turnpike near Chandler has no power. "Those traveling westbound on the Turner Turnpike may want to fill their gas tank before hitting the road between Oklahoma City and Tulsa," OTA said in a press release. " The service plaza at Stroud is without electricity, meaning fuel pumps are not working and the McDonald's restaurant cannot prepare food."
TULSA, OK
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

607
Followers
1K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy