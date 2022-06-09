TUPATALK: Bartlesville Hall of Fame features quality inductees

I feel it a distinct honor and a pleasure to get to write about incoming inductees for the Bartlesville Athletic Hall of Fame.

I fear of being inadequate at portraying the true essence and the full stories of these wonderful people as they should be presented.

All I can say, like the one-armed wall-paper hanger, I try my best, with whatever skills, ability, grit and understanding I possess.

The opportunity to try to get better as a reporter/writer/chronicler has been a fiery push — a passion — for me throughout the years.

That’s why I’ve stood in awe of the character, the accomplishments, the conquered battles, the sacrifices, the class, the dignity and the giant-slaying intensity of the Hall of Famers I’ve had the chance to get to know and write about.

This year is an especially great example. The contributions and achievements of the 2022 BaHOF Class are outstanding.

I’m not talking about the height of accomplishment on a major stage, such as holding great political office or making a difference that rearranged the world in one tremor.

Those kinds of people have their glory and their reward for everyone to see.

To me, changing the world for better in one’s heart, one’s household, one’s neighborhood, one’s part of town, one’s town and one’s state deserves a hero’s respect.

Mortality is not made up of one broad experience. It is the cumulative result of millions of experiences and quiet acts of service and kindness that bless the whole.

I think of this year’s coaches and administrative inductees. Just think about how much their positive influence has spread throughout the nation, perhaps even across the borders, as their former players have tried to live according to the lessons they learned from their youthful leaders. And, that impact has spread to their children and acquaintances.

A good coach, teacher and administrator may — like the ripples of a lake from a skimming pebble — send out perpetually growing circumference of goodness because they cared.

The same could be said of friends and teammates, also featured in this year’s HOF class.

I’m not talking about perfect people — I’m talking about people who made positive differences in others throughout different stages of their lives.

The value of a life isn’t determined by one moment, good or bad. A life’s worth is adjudicated on a whole body of work. We all do some good and some bad during a day, a week or a month. It’s the sum total of all these things that causes a preponderance of usefulness.

And, even then, none of us knows the unique challenges and hardships that have molded others, perhaps making their efforts even more glorious or their shortcomings more understandable.

I believe the Bartlesville Sports Commission has done an incredible job in populating the BaHOF with deserving individuals. May the good work go on.