Casper, WY

Moment firebug pro-life activist is caught on surveillance footage dousing Wyoming abortion clinic with gasoline and setting it alight: Authorities offer $5,000 reward for tips that lead to arsonist's arrest

A pro-life activist was caught on surveillance footage showing her beginning to set fire to a Wyoming abortion clinic.

The footage was posted by police in the town of Casper, with an added note that federal authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for tips on the identify of the would be arsonist.

The video shows a woman in a hoodie and mask bringing a red fuel can through what appears to be the lobby of the clinic, which was set to open in June.

The white woman is around 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a medium build, and apparently acted alone, police said Tuesday in a Facebook post.

Early on the morning of the blaze, firefighters arrived to find a broken window and smoke coming out of a corner of the building.

The fire-damaged Wellspring Health Access clinic in Casper, Wyo., is seen Wednesday, May 25, 2022
An overnight fire severely damaged a building that was being renovated to house a new abortion clinic
Police stand at the scene of an overnight fire that severely damaged a building that was being renovated to house a new abortion clinic in Casper, Wyoming
A pro-life activist was caught on surveillance footage showing her beginning to set fire to a Wyoming abortion clinic
The footage was posted by police in the town of Casper, with an added note that federal authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for tips on the identify of the would be arsonist
The white woman is around 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a medium build, and apparently acted alone, police said Tuesday in a Facebook post

A person who called police said they’d heard glass breaking and seen a person leaving the area carrying a gas can and a black bag, according to police.

Investigators have said they found several areas of the building where accelerant was used.

The clinic was set to open in mid-June as the only facility of its kind in the state.

The fire damaged a building that was being renovated and has delayed the clinic's opening by about six months, organizers said in a statement Wednesday.

"Despite these setbacks, we are undeterred in our mission to give the people of Casper access to comprehensive reproductive health care, including abortion care," clinic founder Julie Burkhart said in the statement.

A person who called police said they’d heard glass breaking and seen a person leaving the area carrying a gas can and a black bag, according to police
Investigators have said they found several areas of the building where accelerant was used
Julie Burkhart, founder of the Wellspring Health Access clinic in Casper, Wyo., stands outside the clinic

The clinic building had been the site of regular anti-abortion protests.

Because of the fire, the clinic might not be able to provide abortions before an expected U.S. Supreme Court ruling that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

Wyoming is among 13 states that would ban all or nearly all abortions if the court overturned the 1973 case that made abortion legal nationwide.

A draft of a Supreme Court ruling that was leaked in May would overturn the landmark case.

Under a bill signed into law in March by Gov. Mark Gordon, a Republican, Wyoming would prohibit most abortions should the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade.

Exceptions would include cases of rape, incest or to protect the mother from death or serious medical harm not involving mental health.

While abortions have continued in Wyoming - there were 98 in the state last year and 91 the year before, according to state figures - only a couple medical providers at most now do abortions regularly.

The state doesn't track who the providers are and they seldom publicize their services.

The Casper clinic will be far more open with its services, which in addition to abortions will include women's, family planning and gender-affirming health care. It will help fill a gap left when the city's Planned Parenthood clinic, which didn't provide abortions, closed for financial reasons in 2017.

