Spokane, WA

Average price for a home in Spokane increases to more than $480k in May

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. - If you're thinking about selling your home, now is the time to do it. The average price for a home in Spokane went...

Spokane : Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Spokane , Washington

Spokane’s central location and diverse outdoor experiences make it a great place to rent space for this year. Summer is special in the Pacific Northwest. The lakes and rivers are calling, and there are many annual events that are ready to be hosted. Find the best Spokane has to offer and fun things you can do in Spokane this Summer!
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Bazaar 2022 coming to Spokane on Saturday, June 18

SPOKANE, Wash. — The largest local art market in Spokane is coming on June 18. Bazaar 2022, presented by Terrain, will have over 95 art vendors filled with amazing art and handcrafted goods for people to purchase. From visual art to clothing, jewelry, ceramics, skin care, home goods, paper goods and more, there is a variety of different things you can get.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Idaho celebrates with largest Pride event ever

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Hundreds of people gathered in City Park in downtown Coeur d’Alene on Saturday to celebrate Pride. Organizers said it is the largest Pride event that north Idaho has ever seen. The theme for this year’s Pride event was ‘exist louder.’. Crowds were...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Possible thunderstorms and then showers overnight – Mark

Your 4 Things for Saturday night’s weather includes a potential of thunderstorms in the night, followed by a mostly dry Sunday during the day before turning into a rainy evening. The showers and cool weather carry over from Sunday night into Monday. Tonight comes with showers starting at around...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Dude, where's my electric car charging station?

COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Idaho Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Transportation Department are gathering statewide public feedback on the future placement of electric vehicle charging stations throughout Idaho. An online survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/evidaho and takes about five...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Bankruptcies – June 2022

Bankruptcies are filed under the following chapter headings:. Chapter 7 — Straight Bankruptcy: debtor gives up non-exempt property and debt is discharged. Chapter 11 — Allows companies and individuals to restructure debts to repay them. Chapter 12 — Allows family farmers to restructure finances to avoid liquidation for...
PASCO, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Splash Down will remain closed this summer

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Splash Down has been a Spokane Valley staple since the 1980s, but like so many small businesses, the water park was hit hard by COVID-19 and now as another summer rolls around, will remain closed. Once a buzzing water park filled with laughs and smiles,...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
nwpb.org

Only Three Washington Counties Affordable For First Time Homebuyers

Housing prices were ticking up in the Northwest before the pandemic as COVID removed reasons to be in the city. Lauren Paterson reports on how current real estate trends are especially tricky for first time homebuyers in Washington. (Runtime :52) If you’re looking to buy your first home in Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
mtpr.org

A family bike ride through the Taft Tunnel wasn’t fun, but it was memorable

As part of the 2022 StoryCorps mobile tour, Katy Baker-Casile speaks with her father, Nick Baker, about the time they biked through the Taft Tunnel (on what is known as the Hiawatha Trail). According to the Rails to Trails Conservancy, “What is today the Route of the Hiawatha was also known as one of the most scenic stretches of railroad in the country. When the Milwaukee Railroad was operating, the trains traversed through eleven tunnels and over nine high trestles, covering a 46-mile route that crossed the rugged Bitterroot Mountains between Idaho and Montana. The Route of the Hiawatha’s most well-known feature is the long St. Paul Pass, or Taft Tunnel, which burrows 8,771 feet (1.6 miles) under the Bitterroot Mountains at the state line between Idaho and Montana.”
MISSOULA, MT
97.5 KISS FM

Wildly Popular Tri-Cities BBQ Restaurant Is Headed to Spokane

A Popular Tri-Cities Restaurant Is Expanding To Spokane This Summer. From humble beginnings to expansion, one popular Tri-Cities restaurant is headed to Spokane this summer. Porter's Real Barbeque Is Opening Up A New Restaurant In Spokane. Kudos to Porter's Real Barbeque of the Tri-Cities, they're expanding to Spokane. In an...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police: 31 members of white nationalist group arrested near Coeur d’Alene pride event

COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Thirty-one people affiliated with the white nationalist group “Patriot Front” were arrested in downtown Coeur d’Alene Saturday. Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said all 31 people are being charged with conspiracy to riot, which is a misdemeanor charge in Idaho. Police believe they were headed to riot at the Pride Festival. Some have already been...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
yaktrinews.com

For the first time since March 2020, there is no severe drought in Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — All of this rain is doing wonders for the Inland Northwest. For the first time since March 2020, there is no severe drought in the state of Washington. Severe drought is considered Levels 3 to 5 on the Drought Monitor. Back in October, we were at the top of the scale, which is the worst you can get, but a few rainy months have made a big difference.
WASHINGTON STATE

