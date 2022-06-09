What Warriors' Steve Kerr, Steph Curry said about Curry's injury

LeBron James, 37, and his sons Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 14, bonded over a fun basketball game at their home. The NBA star and the teenagers, who both play basketball for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, shot hoops in their driveway in a video that LeBron posted to Instagram on Wednesday, June 8. LeBron showed off by dunking in the basket, before he let his talented sons shoot and score standing far away. Clearly athletic genes run in that family!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO