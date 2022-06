(The Center Square) — The town of East Laurinburg will cease to exist on June 30 and its assets and liabilities will be transferred to Scotland County. The North Carolina Local Government Commission voted on Tuesday to transfer the town's assets and liabilities – which include property, cash assets, accounts receivables, taxes, assessments and any other debts, charges or fees – to the county. The commission also approved hundreds in millions in bond issues for municipalities and counties as well.

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO