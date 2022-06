CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As CCISD prepares to move students into its new 450,000 square foot Mary Carroll High School campus, alumni are saying goodbye to the old one. Liza Guerra is touring the old campus on Weber Rd. with her husband and eight siblings who are all Carroll High School graduates. "It's just a reunion. Like a family reunion, but with all our fellow graduates," Guerra said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO