Victim of brutal assault at Phoenix phone store speaks out
The brutal beating of the Cricket Wireless...www.fox10phoenix.com
The brutal beating of the Cricket Wireless...www.fox10phoenix.com
Very Brave Young Lady...(CRICKET needs to revise their Practice of letting store clerks work alone). Perhaps the Criminal Assailant will get the CRAP Beat out of him in Prison by some inmates who have Daughters like her...He deserves it !!!
Damm poor girl I feel so mad of this punk for doing that to her I lived a few blocks from that store and she was the one that sold me my new phone a few months ago she was so sweet and helpful God bless her heart ❤️
Violent Crimes should carry a minimal of 20 year in prison , especially if it is caught on tape ,cell phone, any recording device. period. we need new laws on violent crimes
Comments / 78