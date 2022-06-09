Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital president to retire

Claire Cicchini Monios, 86, of Rostraver Township, died early Wednesday morning, June 8, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was born in Clairton on Dec. 5, 1935, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Harchar Cicchini. Claire graduated from Clairton High School in 1953 and then attended the University of Pittsburgh, majoring in chemistry. After completing her degree, she worked as a chemist for the Pennsylvania Industrial Chemical Corporation in Clairton. Her real passion in life came from raising her three children. She decided that she wanted to make positive changes in children’s lives and attended California University of Pennsylvania, where she became a teacher. She worked as a substitute teacher in the elementary grades for the Belle Vernon Area School District, where she made an impact serving children. One of her greatest loves was cooking for her family. She insisted that her family come for dinner every Sunday at noon sharp, first because she was a stickler about punctuality, and second because her thoughts were that a family that eats together stays together! Her best times in life were spending time with her children and her grandchildren. Her family truly held the keys to her heart! She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Anthony Monios; two daughters, Cathy Monios and JoAnn (Dr. Robert) Klanchar; a son, Dr. George (Nicholene) Monios; seven grandchildren, David and Arianna Shernisky, Joseph Klanchar and Tyler, Anthony, Micheal and Joseph Monios; her sister-in-law, JoAnn Cicchini; nephews, Dr. Joseph (Melissa) Cicchini, Dr. John (Dr. Lori) Cicchini, James Cicchini and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Cicchini; several great-nephews and a great niece. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Sidney Cicchini. Her family sends a heartfelt appreciation for all who enriched her life. She was a big advocate that the living should continue living and was laid to rest on Thursday, June 9, 2022, by the Rev. David Nazimek at the Church of St. Anne in Rostraver. Funeral arrangements entrusted to JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO