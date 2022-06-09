ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q2 News

Big Horn County sheriff looking for suspect in attempted homicide case

By David Jay
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0siXIe_0g573BcO00

A Hardin man who was shot in the stomach in late April and spent days in the ICU and in a coma is finally out of the hospital.

But now Sergio Lopez is furious because he says the man who shot him is no longer behind bars.

Paul Amyotte was apprehended shortly after that alleged shooting, but for a DUI- not for pulling the trigger. The charge was criminal endangerment, and later he was released and now he's a wanted fugitive.

Paul Silas Amyotte.
KTVQ photo

"I didn't think I was gonna make it," said Lopez, who was shot in Hardin. "First thing I said was, forgive me, Lord for whatever I did. And if there's room for me at the gates, you know, welcome me in because I think I'm coming."

Lopez can't believe he's here after a close encounter with death.

He says it all started on April 22, when Amyotte, an acquaintance, threatened him with a .22 caliber rifle in Dunsmore, about five miles south of Hardin.

"Moved his head out of the way and that gun was still pointing at my face," Lopez said. "I grabbed the gun and I hit him and I knocked him out. And after that, I ran into my car and I came home."

Later, according to court filings, Amyotte had arrived at Lopez's home with a 12-pack of beer and a .300 Winchester Magnum caliber rifle.

He handed the gun to Lopez, who fired a shot into the ceiling and gave the gun back to Amyotte, who Lopez says then shot him.

"When he had the gun pointed at me, I knew I knew he was gonna pull the trigger," Lopez said.

Amyotte was later apprehended and Lopez was rushed to the hospital, but Amyotte was never charged with firing the weapon.

Instead, he was pulled over that same day for drunken driving. He served a 40-day sentence for DUI and criminal endangerment and was released.

"There's somebody out there on the loose then that that's a danger to the community," he said.

Lopez and his family now fear what Amy could do next.

Big Horn County Attorney Jay Harris calls him a fugitive of justice who should be considered potentially armed and dangerous.

He says Amyotte was released by the Bureau of Indian Affairs while the county was building a case despite having "an active arrest warrant" out of Missoula for a separate probation violation.

Harris calls the release unfortunate and is calling on the Crow tribe to make changes.

Harris stated in an email: “It is unquestionably in the best interests of the safety of our local Community and the efficiency and effectiveness of our local criminal justice systems for the Crow Tribe to either substantially adopt the Interstate Agreement on Detainers, or to enact an extradition agreement to prevent persons with active State arrest warrants from being released from tribal custody and thereby instantly becoming fugitives from justice.”

Q2 News contacted the BIA, and the public information officer is looking into the case.

"I don't feel protected," Lopez said.

Lopez is thankful for the Hardin police who continue to patrol around his home looking for the man and who almost took his life. A man who has now wanted for attempted deliberate homicide.

"I got trips to make to the doctor, but I feel like I'm gonna be okay," he said. "A-Okay."

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Roundup man killed in crash on Old Divide Rd. early Saturday morning

ROUNDUP, Mont. - A Roundup man was killed in a crash on Old Divide Rd. early Saturday morning. A 1984 Chevy truck was northbound on Old Divide Rd. when it ran off the right side of the road while negotiating a curve. According to Montana Highway Patrol, the driver overcorrected...
ROUNDUP, MT
KULR8

Body of woman missing after rafting incident recovered from Yellowstone River, ID'd

UPDATE: JUNE 9 AT 9:38 A.M. The following is a press release from the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office:. The Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the female that was missing from a rafting accident that occurred on the Stillwater River on Sunday June 4, 2022. The female is 44-year-old Julie Capdeville Freeman of Laurel Montana. Julie was recovered from the Yellowstone River on Wednesday June 8, 2022 by the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office and Stillwater County Search and Rescue personnel. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday June 9, 2022.
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Man Sentenced for Felony Drug Possession

A Sheridan man charged with felony drug possession was sentenced Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. District Court Judge William Edelman accepted the terms of the plea agreement that was reached between the defendant and the state and sentenced Scott Ragsdale to 2 to 4 years in prison, suspended in lieu of three years of supervised probation for the charge of felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. Ragsdale was given five days of credit for time served. The possession charge was prosecuted as a felony because Ragsdale has at least three prior drug possession convictions on his record. Judge Edelman also ordered Ragsdale to pay $565 in various court costs and fees.
SHERIDAN, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#22 Caliber#Fugitive#Violent Crime#Icu#Ktvq
peakofohio.com

Montana woman lodged in Logan County Jail on a felony drug charge

A Montana woman was arrested on a felony drug charge late Sunday afternoon. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports they observed a vehicle with an expired tag at the intersection of South Main Street and Gunntown Road. A traffic stop was initiated in the Walmart parking lot. Deputies identified the...
Q2 News

Body of rafter lost in Stillwater River recovered

Searchers have recovered the body of a woman who went missing from a weekend rafting accident on the Stillwater River. The body of Julie Capdeville Freeman, 44 of Laurel, was recovered from the Yellowstone River by Stillwater County searchers on Wednesday, according to Stillwater County Undersheriff/ Deputy Coroner Randy Smith.
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT
Idaho State Journal

Woman missing, 4 rescued after Montana rafting accident

COLUMBUS, Mont. (AP) — A search has been suspended for a 44-year-old woman who is missing after a weekend rafting accident on a fast-running river in south-central Montana, Stillwater County officials said Monday. Dispatchers received a call reporting an overturned raft on the Stillwater River south of Columbus just after 1 p.m. Sunday. Three adults and a child were rescued. They were not injured, said Undersheriff Randy E. Smith. The...
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT
Q2 News

Billings convenience store robbed for 3rd time in a month

Billings police are seeking a suspect in an armed robbery at the Holiday convenience store at 745 Grand Ave., the third time the store has been robbed in less than a month. The suspect brandished a metal pipe and robbed the store either Friday night or early Saturday morning, according to police. The time of the incident was not specified, although the tweet was posted at 2:22 a.m.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – Adult Resource Alliance, elder abuse prevention

With World Elder Abuse day on June 15, Mike Larson with Adult Resource of Yellowstone County talks about their event happening on June 14 to raise awareness of elder abuse. They will be giving the first Elder Justice Advocate Award to retired Billing Police Detective Brett Lapham, who has worked to raise awareness of elder abuse in the community. The event aims to educate others on the issue to prevent elder abuse from continuing.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy