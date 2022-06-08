ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Monarch Roofing and The Myrtle Beach Pelicans: Hits for Homes to benefit the Habitat for Humanity of Horry County

By Halley Murrow
WMBF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hits for Homes is underway at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans ballpark and you can help!. For every Pelicans hit at Pelicans Ballpark during...

www.wmbfnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coastal Observer

Scenery with a slight image problem

Everyone is aware of the salt marsh. They are less familiar with bottomland hardwoods or Carolina bays, said Maeve Snyder, coordinator of the coastal training program for the North Inlet-Winyah Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. “There’s not single definition for a wetland,” she said. Sometimes they aren’t even...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Crews investigating Conway-area fire

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are investigating a fire that happened in the Conway area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze on the 6000 block of Doyle Lane at around 3:15 p.m. No injuries were reported and the fire was put under control.
CONWAY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myrtle Beach, SC
Society
Horry County, SC
Government
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Sports
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Society
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
The Daily South

Surfside Beach Is the Ultimate Destination for Families

While Myrtle Beach has long been the main attraction on South Carolina's Grand Strand, it's far from the only destination to explore on the famous 60-mile stretch of coastline. There are 13 other distinct communities waiting to be discovered and enjoyed—including one of our favorites, Surfside Beach. Fifteen minutes down the road from Myrtle Beach, Surfside is Myrtle's smaller, quieter, more laidback little sister. Away from the hustle and bustle of crowded beachfront boardwalks, amusement parks, and giant Ferris Wheels, Surfside provides a welcome reprieve from the tourist-packed arcades, shops, and restaurants we've come to love Myrtle Beach for.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Gearing up for CCMF weekend at The Bowery in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina Country Music Fest is officially underway in Myrtle Beach. We love any good excuse to boot scoot boogie into the weekend!. It only made sense to join you from The Bowery in Myrtle Beach. It’s been around since the 1940′s and today still remains a tried a true honky tonk with a rich history. It’s where the band Alabama got their start and during, before, and after CCMF shows, it’s the place to be.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Crash along Highway 501 blocks Conway-bound traffic near Tanger

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are working to clear a multi-vehicle crash along Highway 501 heading to Myrtle Beach. They ask that drivers avoid the area of Highway 501 and Greenleaf Circle in Myrtle Beach just past Carolina Forest, as lanes of traffic are currently closed due to a four-vehicle crash.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Dog Found in Horry County Trash Compactor

Horry County Police can also use your help in identifying a person who may be involved in putting a dog in a trash compactor. Officers found the canine at the Horry County Solid Waste Authority Facility on Jones Road. They believe the dog was placed there between 3:00 and 3:17 p.m. yesterday. They are seeking to identify a white woman they estimate to about 5’7 and 240 pounds. She was also driving black truck. If you can help, call 911.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monarch#Pelicans Ballpark
counton2.com

What to know if you’re headed to Carolina Country Music Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach continues Saturday and Sunday. Here are some things to know if you’re headed to the event. Parking for the festival will be at the “Old Mall Site” between North Oak Street and Kings Highway near the convention center. The address is 2400 North Oak St.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
thefamilyvacationguide.com

9 of the Best Myrtle Beach Hotels With a Lazy River

If you’re planning a trip to Myrtle Beach, you can find several hotels in the area offering plenty of amenities as you enjoy South Carolina’s warmest days. Although many of these hotels offer indoor and outdoor pools to keep cool, they provide other things for anyone looking for enhanced relaxation during their stay.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Second Walk-On’s Bistreaux coming to Myrtle Beach area

Myrtle Beach is about to get a second helping of Walk-On’s Bistreaux. The franchise, which features Louisiana and Americana cuisine, will open its second restaurant at 101 N. Strand Parkway in front of the Shoppes at South Strand Commons, across from Target in the Surfside area, according to a release from the company.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

Prehistoric whale bones uncovered in South Carolina

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A giant prehistoric whale flipper was discovered buried under several feet of mud in Dorchester County this week. The owner of Palmetto Fossil Excursions, Schuyler Andrulat, said it was a first for her. The first time she had found a whale flipper. The bones were found at the bottom of a […]
RIDGEVILLE, SC
WMBF

1 hurt, 2 displaced in Galivants Ferry fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a fire Thursday evening in Galivants Ferry. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the 3000 block of Pipkin Drive at around 6:40 p.m. for reports of the blaze. The fire is under control as of 7:45 p.m., according to...
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

High bacteria levels found in 3 local waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Even with a chance of pop-up rain showers this weekend, some may be looking to capitalize on sunny moments out on the water. In the latest water quality report from Charleston Waterkeeper, a few Lowcountry waterways recorded high levels of bacteria deeming them an unsafe option for swimming. Out of 16 tested […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Murrells Inlet woman innocent of Horry County charges in husband’s death

CONWAY — A Murrells Inlet woman is no longer facing charges in Horry County in connection with her husband’s death after a judge ruled in her favor. After her husband’s remains were found in 2019, Irene Clodfelter was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and desecration of human remains in Horry County, as well as two counts of obstructing justice in Georgetown County, according to warrants.
MURRELLS INLET, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy