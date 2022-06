GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon doctor has pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). Soaries Maxine Peterson, 68, pleaded guilty on May 25 to billing Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield for services she did not perform. Peterson said she sometimes charged patients for visiting the office when she was on vacation or out of the office. The DOJ says many of these patients were visiting to refill monthly prescriptions of controlled substances and never came in contact with a licensed healthcare professional.

