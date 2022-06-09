ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction holds kick-off dinner

By Mary Therese Biebel
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOTOk_0g571UDN00
Carol Warholak Sweeney from the Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction committee was selling chances Monday evening on a quilt handmade by Leslie Horoshko. Tickets will continue to be sold over the next few weeks and the quilt will be awarded to a winner on July 10.

Whether you’re interested in something old, or something new, or something from the heart, you probably will be able to find it at the Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction, set for July 7 through July 10 on the library grounds.

Something old might be the antique cedar blanket chest or Victorian washstand with built-in candleholders, both recently donated to the auction by Sen. Lisa Baker.

Something new might, with one month left before the auction, actually still be under construction. “A crafter is making a wide-edge coffee table for us,” said library board member Eileen Godin, who is chairing the new goods committee. “It will be something to see.”

As for something from the heart, look no further than the homemade, twin-size quilt crafted by Leslie Horoshko with an “All Stars” theme. “She makes one every year, and she finished this one in January, ” said auction committee member Carol Warholak Sweeney, who was selling quilt raffle tickets Monday evening at the library auction’s annual kick-off dinner, which was held at AppleTree Terrace at Newberry Estate.

The 2022 auction is the 76th annual event, and its theme is “Spirit of the 76th: Moving Forward.” It will include summertime refreshments, children’s activities, games, hand-crafted items, collectibles, a flea market and a large book sale.

The most exciting part, organizers agree, is the auction, which will include new goods as well as antiques.

Library fans said they enjoy seeing friends at the annual auction, which has often been compared to a block party combined with a class reunion or family reunion. But it’s more than a good time; it’s a way to help ensure the future of the library for the next generations.

"Young people should experience something beyond their laptop screens," Andrea DiGiacomo of Hunlock Creek said as she paused from admiring Horoshko's quilt earlier this week at the kick-off dinner. "They should touch and feel the experience of reading a book."

If you visit the library, at 96 Huntsville Road in Dallas, before the auction, you’ll find copies of a commemorative book that offers details about the first 75 years of Back Mountain Memorial Library Auctions, including pictures of the artwork Dallas-based artist Sue Hand painted of auction scenes.

Early auctions, by the way, were held in a real barn, at Howard Risley’s farm on Lehman Avenue, and lambs and other livestock were sometimes on the block.

The commemorative books are $10 each.

You’ll also find Horoshko’s quilt on display at the library. Tickets are $2 for one, or $5 for three. The drawing will take place on the final day of the auction.

The auction booths will open at 5 p.m. each day, July 7 through July 10, and bidding will begin at 6:30 p.m. Rain date is July 11. Parking will be available at the Country Club Shopping Center, with shuttle service starting at 4 p.m. each day.

To volunteer for the auction or make a donation, call the library at 570-675-1182.

Sts. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church will hold its 12th annual rummage sale on June 10-11 with half price on furniture and thousands of other items. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 133 River St., Olyphant. As organizers...
The Gail Ercoli Dance Studio will present A New Beginning on Sunday, June 12 at The Peoples Security Bank Theater at Lackawanna College, 501 Vine St., Scranton. Curtain time is 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door. Dancers shown from left, first row: Sally Palermo, Melissa Puchalski, Ava Crumb, Bianca Coppola, Abby Davis. Second row: Mariah Yankowski, Olivia Brennan, Emily Black, Lizzie Erickson, Alyvia Johnson and Olivia Blockberger.702 3042.
The Luzerne Foundation is thrilled to assist the Kelci Ever After Do Good Fund. This Fund was established in memory of Kelci Gibbons by her family and friends to honor Kelci in ways that she would love. Kelci was a free...
A highlight of the 2022 Edwardsville Pierogi Festival was Saturday's parade, which included community groups, cartoon characters, classic cars — and, of course, Pierogi Man. In its eighth year, the festival drew a record number of vendors this year.
In Misericordia's Women With Children program, kids are the real motivation. DALLAS TWP. — Faced with losing the childcare that made it possible to keep the job that prevented eviction, Stacy McCarter learned of a program where women with children can earn a college degree living rent free in a place she never heard of, 900 miles from her St. Louis home.
Graduating seniors from the Hazleton Area Class of 2022 celebrated their commencement with a ceremony held Friday evening on the high school campus. Remarks were given by several members of the Hazleton Area faculty and school board, as well from a trio of graduating students: valedictorian Lucy Olander, salutatorian Amelia Bredbenner and class President Adrian Figueroa-Lopez. Watch for more in our graduation special section, which will appear later this month.
Times News

What to do if you see a large, furry ‘friend’

Carbon County Game Warden Cory Bentzoni led an educational session about black bears in Pennsylvania earlier this year at Beltzville State Park. Bentzoni began with a bit of fun facts and statistics, noting there are 13 million people in Pennsylvania and 120 game wardens. In comparison there are 5,000 state troopers.
WBRE

Decades-old photo mystery solved thanks to Eyewitness News report

EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— What’s been a mystery for decades is finally solved, an unidentified church photographed in the early 1900s by a renowned New York state photographer. It turned out an Eyewitness News report helped reveal it’s a church in northeastern Pennsylvania. As a church community prepared for the dedication of a new steeple at Slocum […]
Times Leader

Leadership Northeast honors alum Stacey Kile

PLAINS TWP. — Stacey Kile on Thursday was presented the 2022 Leadership Northeast Distinguished Leadership Alumni Award at the organization’s annual graduation dinner at The Woodlands. Kile, 50, of Kingston, is sales operations manager for Geisinger Health Plan, is a 2011 graduate of Leadership Northeast, and she has...
NorthcentralPA.com

Susquehanna Health Foundation presents lifetime achievement awards

Williamsport, Pa. — Susquehanna Health Foundation recently recognized two donors for their commitment to UPMC during the Seventh Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards events held May 19 and 20 in Williamsport. Awards were presented to Hani J. Tuffaha, M.D., and Robert P. Crockett, for both their financial contributions to the Foundation and their work enhancing health care at UPMC in North Central Pa. The Physician Lifetime Achievement Award recognized Dr. Tuffaha...
