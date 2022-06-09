ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FedEx Driver Pinned Under Truck Following Crash With SUV in Brooklyn: Police

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA FedEx driver was thrown from her truck and left pinned underneath after colliding with another vehicle in Brooklyn, police said. The incident occurred...

fox5ny.com

2 dead after fatal shootings in the Bronx, Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW YORK - Police are investigating after gunfire on the streets of the Bronx and Brooklyn claimed another two lives on Friday evening and Saturday morning. Just after 8 p.m. Friday night, NYPD officers responded to reports of a person shot in front of the Breukelen Houses in East New York, Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Group jumped, stabbed man walking through Queens: NYPD

CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — Police are searching for a group of six men who reportedly jumped, and then stabbed, a man walking through Queens. According to police, the 30-year-old victim was walking near the corner of Corona and Otis avenues about 1:22 a.m. on May 14. The man was with two of his friends, who […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Woman injured three officers during arrest on Long Island: police

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman, 23, allegedly attacked several Nassau County Police Department officers early Saturday morning, police said. According to Nassau County detectives, officers were first dispatched to a reported disturbance near the intersection of Hempstead Turnpike and Oakland Avenue. When they arrived, police reportedly observed the suspect — Angel Alexander-Adolphe — […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

Rush-Hour NYC Subway Stabbing Sends Rider to Hospital

Cops are looking for a man they say stabbed a rider aboard a subway in Queens during Friday's morning rush, sending him to the hospital for treatment for facial and hand wounds, authorities say. The suspect has not been caught. It wasn't clear if the two men had been involved...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Gunman opens fire in broad daylight on Brooklyn street

NEW YORK - There's another brazen example of someone firing a gun in New York City, this time in Brooklyn. Police are asking for the public's help identifying the man seen on video firing multiple shots at someone or something off camera. Investigators say it happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on Prospect Place in Crown Heights. Fortunately, no one was hurt.  Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A bicyclist was struck on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 1 p.m. on Friday, June 10 on West Front Street in Keyport near the Keyport Fishery, initial reports said. The bicyclist was reported to be unresponsive, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK...
KEYPORT, NJ
NBC New York

2 Teen Boys, Both 13, Dead After Going Under Water at NYC Beach

Two teenage boys out enjoying a day at the beach drowned Friday after going under water for nearly an hour, police said. Authorities said the two boys, both 13 years old, were with a group of friends along Jamaica Bay when the two fell into the water and were swept away around 11:40 a.m., police officials said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NJ Man Gets 14 Years for Shooting Woman Who Refused His Advances

A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for shooting a woman in the chest who told him "no," refusing his sexual advances in a Bronx apartment more than three years ago. A jury found Kevin Hawse, 47, guilty of attempted murder and criminal possession of...
BRONX, NY
The Jewish Press

NYPD Offers Reward in Hate Incident

The New York City Police Department has released video footage of a suspect they are hoping to identify for drawing a swastika in front of a Jewish high school in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn. The unknown individual scrawled the Nazi hate symbol on a signal box at a crosswalk...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teens who died after being pulled from Queens bay identified

BROAD CHANNEL, Queens (PIX11) — Two 13-year-old boys were identified as the victims who were pulled from a Queens bay Friday. Police said the victims are Ryan Wong and Daniel Perasud, both of Queens. The boys reportedly were reportedly standing on a sand bar before becoming submerged underwater. Eyewitnesses told PIX11 News that they saw […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man shot outside Brooklyn NYCHA complex: NYPD

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police said a man, 25, was shot in Brooklyn Friday night. The victim was shot in the abdomen outside of a NYCHA apartment complex about 8:15 p.m., officials said. There was no description for the suspect available, and police did not indicate what may have led to the shooting. Police said […]
BROOKLYN, NY

