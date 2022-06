HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department has determined the cause of a Kailua fire on Thursday, June 9 as accidental. Officials said the cause of the fire was an outlet that had an electrical failure on the front porch of the home. Firefighters arrived at the scene just before 5:45 a.m. According to HFD, […]

KAILUA, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO