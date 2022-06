The Planning and Zoning Board of the City of Alachua will meet at 6 p.m. on June 14 in the James A. Lewis Commission Chambers in City Hall. The agenda can be found here. Among other items, the board will consider a preliminary plat for the Convergence Research Park Cottage Neighborhood, which will include 72 lots on 15 acres between the San Felasco Parkway and Shaw Farms. The board will also consider zoning and land use applications to convert 28 acres from Corporate Park to Residential High Density on property that is generally located north of the US 441/Interstate-75 interchange and north of NW 161st Terrace.

ALACHUA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO