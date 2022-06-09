ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Burnt Hills’ historic season ends in state semifinals

By Jared Phillips
 3 days ago

Albany, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Burnt Hills hoisted another sectional title last week, but there was still more to check off the to-do list.

They wanted a state title for head coach Tom Schwan. They would have to get through Section VIII’s Manhasset at Casey Stadium to do so.

The Indians were tough to slow down from the jump. Air Force commit Hunter Panzik gave Manhasset a 2-0 lead halfway through the first quarter, forcing a Burnt Hills timeout.

Jack Peterson added to the lead with a rip to make it 5-1 Manhasset after one. Kevin Carney gave Burnt Hills some life in the second quarter with a top shelf rocket to cut the lead to 6-2, but the Section VIII squad had the Spartans overmatched.

Another Peterson laser pushed the lead to 9-2 before Manhasset added another to take a 10-2 lead into the half and didn’t look back in a 16-5 win. Spartans head coach Tom Schwan was emotional after his final game coaching Burnt Hills.

Douillet becomes first female to manage FBCL game

“There’s nobody else I’ll go into battle with, I love our young men,” Schwan said. “I cannot think of a better group to finish my career on. It’s been a great run.

“So proud of what they have accomplished and what happened all the way through in terms of everything that we did,” Schwan continued.

“We have a bunch of warriors and today we got outplayed but not for lack of heart, not for lack of hustle, and not for lack of effort on our part. We just came up against a better opponent today and sometimes that happens in life.”

Schwan goes out leading the Spartans to the best season in program history.

