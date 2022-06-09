ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, VT

Douillet becomes first female to manage FBCL game

By Liana Bonavita
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G5anq_0g56yNHn00

BURLINGTON, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — America’s favorite pastime took a historic leap forward locally.

Margot Douillet, director of operations and bullpen coach of the Pittsfield Suns, became the first female to manage a Futures League game Wednesday night. Her opportunity came with hard work, and some lucky timing.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

“We got home so late last night, the coaching staff wanted a rest,” explained Douillet, “and it was just the perfect opportunity.”

A Michigan graduate, Douillet calls herself a “nerd” and says she’s always been interested in the analytics of baseball, but coaching is a new challenge she’s welcoming.

“As I always like to say, life has an interesting way of surprising you,” she said. “A year ago I never would have seen myself here. I mean, hey, a month ago I never would have seen myself here. But I just love all parts of the game and I just want to see where this journey takes me.”

Outlaws hand Dutchmen first loss of the season

The journey took her to Vermont Wednesday, where the Suns were shut out by the Lake Monsters 10-0.

Douillet, who’s looked up to a female general manager in her young career, says this can pave the way for other young girls to see that “the door’s open, so why not?”

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

ValleyCats Fold Late, Drop Opener to Quebec

TROY, NY (NEWS10) – Friday evening at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium featured Kumar Rocker’s second start as a ValleyCat, as they welcome in the first place Quebec Capitales for the first of three this weekend. The second outing at The Joe did not start as planned for Rocker, who walked David Glaude to lead off […]
TROY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
State
Michigan State
Local
Vermont Sports
City
Pittsfield, VT
State
Vermont State
WUPE

The TV Sports Carousel Continues To Whirl For Berkshire Viewers

Recently, we wrote about the lack of television sportscasters on local news broadcasts as TV stations in the capital region of New York and Springfield area have a void to fill. There are no presenters of recapping the day in sports. Western Mass news has no staff in this department, period and recently in neighboring Schenectady, WRGB (CBS 6) is farming sports talent from sister stations in Rochester and Syracuse, New York and there are times my dear friend Liz Bishop and her co-anchor, J.T. Fetch double up as they add sports to their daily docket during the 11 o'clock news.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jabari Smith
NEWS10 ABC

Spartans split: Queensbury advances, Burnt Hills out

CORTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Duffy sisters led Queensbury girls lacrosse into the Class B state title game Friday at SUNY Cortland, while Burnt Hills battled but fell short in the semifinals. Brigid Duffy became Queensbury’s single-season record holder in goals and her younger sister Kady, an eighth grader, scored five goals including the game […]
QUEENSBURY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout#Boston Red Sox#Sports News#Fbcl#The Pittsfield Suns#Futures League#Saudi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Cambridge lake study program commended by state

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) - This week, Cambridge Central School District was acknowledged for an environmental science program that has chronicled years of ecological change - and led to students saving a dog's life earlier this year. The subject of the program: Tiny bacteria living in nearby Hedges Lake.
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy