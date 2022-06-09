ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami hotel room rates up 56% since 2019

By Zulma Torres
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArea has seen the biggest three-year surge among top summer destinations. Hotel room rates have surged in Miami during the past three years, more so than in several other tourist destinations nationwide. The average daily...

I Tried Brightline, the High-Speed Train Set to Connect Disney to Miami

Even the most passionate American rail enthusiast will concede that stateside train carriers have much to be desired compared to the hyper-modern, Tokyo-style bullet trains found in other parts of the world. But Florida's Brightline, a high-speed, inter-city train currently linking Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, may finally be the solution Americans have been waiting for.
Tech founder buys three Miami homes from longtime owners for $93M

Three oceanfront homes in Golden Beach, Fla., have sold for a combined $93 million in what has been marked as the largest residential sale in Miami-Dade County. At the time, only one of the homes had officially hit the market. But Phillip Ragon, the billionaire founder of the technology company...
Concerns have been raised regarding Florida’s new condo inspection law

Several weeks after Florida lawmakers enacted a bill requiring existing condominiums to undergo safety assessments to maintain their structural integrity, Central Florida condominium association members had many questions regarding how the new regulations would affect owners. “It all depends on how intrusive the inspection is, and how expensive it’s going...
The Real History of the 305 (Area Code)

When Pitbull says “305 til I die”, it’s meant to convey that he was born and raised in the county of Dade. Those three numbers are meant to represent a deep and undying love for Miami and all that represents our fair city. As you’re probably aware if you’re visiting this site, 305 is the area code for Miami (as is 786, but “786 til I die” doesn’t have the same ring).
Kroger Opens its First South Florida Facility

[MIAMI] – Propelled by steady growth, The Kroger Co., announced Kroger Delivery now serves customers in South Florida with the opening of a new spoke location in Miami. The 60,000-square-foot spoke facility, in collaboration with the Fulfillment Center in Groveland, FL, will serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that efficiently expands Kroger Delivery’s ability to serve more customers.
SERIOUSLY BOCA: Woman Shocked By Storms, Heat After Moving From New York

Our New Feature, Seriously Boca, Highlights Woman Complaining On Social About Heat, Thunderstorms. ”I HAD NO IDEA IT WAS SO HOT ALL YEAR ROUND!” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman who relocated from New York to Boca Raton is finding it very difficult […] The article SERIOUSLY BOCA: Woman Shocked By Storms, Heat After Moving From New York appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
"We're Moving to Miami": On Javanka's Rush to Ditch Trump for the 305

They say Miami is a place where you go to escape — be it from an old life, the cold weather, or, if you're Jared Kushner, your father-in-law. On November 5, 2020, less than a day after President Trump held a press conference in the middle of the night and infamously and falsely proclaimed that "frankly, we did win this election" (spoiler alert: he did not), Kushner told his wife, Ivanka Trump, that they would be leaving their Washington D.C. home for the Sunshine State, according to an article in Wednesday's New York Times. by the paper's chief White House correspondent, Peter Baker.
Popeyes selling chicken for 59 cents in honor of 50th anniversary

MIAMI - Popeyes is throwing it back to 1972, the year of an infamous break-in now known as the Watergate scandal, Elton John released his hit song "Rocket Man," and when the famous fried chicken chain first opened its doors. Popeyes was founded on June 12, 1972, in New Orleans,...
Visibility, acceptance, influence have soared in 40 years since Broward activists founded Dolphin Democrats LGBTQ political club

In the 40 years since local activists founded the Dolphin Democrats, the visibility, acceptance and influence of the LGBTQ community in Broward has soared. The group has become so influential that its political influence is now coveted by straight politicians, and the Dolphins were instrumental in bringing about many of the changes the community is celebrating during Pride month. While lauding ...
Coming Soon: A "Little Bahamas" in Coconut Grove?

Miami has no shortage of cultural enclaves with "Little" in the name: Little Havana for the Cuban community, Little Haiti for the Haitians. After this week, a new Little neighborhood might join the Little family. As soon as today's (June 9) Miami City Commission meeting, city officials may hear a...
Who — or What — Is Ripping Cats in Half in Weston?

When Sergio Rodriguez's family found their cat, Bean, dead in their Weston neighborhood last week, they only recovered half of him. As Rodriguez described the incident in a Facebook post, only the front portion of the cat's small, furry gray body was there in the grass — severed with seemingly surgical precision.
A look at the Miami Hurricanes running backs entering the 2022 season | Summer camp series

The South Florida weather is getting warmer, and spring football is in the rearview mirror. The college football season is approaching. With Mario Cristobal and a new coaching staff bringing optimism to Coral Gables, the Miami Hurricanes will look to improve on their 7-5 record in 2021 and compete for an ACC title. Each week, we’ll take a look at Miami’s position groups and see where they ...
South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Keep updated with South Florida eating information:. Mamma Mia Bistro, which quietly opened in late May, is the primary U.S. eatery from Federica Priolo, who comes from a household of restaurateurs in Italy. “Mamma Mia is gonna be an Italian bistro, not a gourmand restaurant,” she says. “Right here, individuals can style the standard Italian recipes. However the signature goes to be 100% the handmade recent pasta that we’re positive Individuals will love.” True to its title, Mamma Mia can have Priolo’s mom, Lory, helming the kitchen. The restaurant opened in the identical area because the not too long ago shuttered Via Vai Italian Deli & Wine Bar (and earlier than that, Wolsen Caffe). 2043 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 754-261-5385; MammaMiaBistro.com.
South Florida Republican leaders react to Radio Mambí sale

South Florida’s Republican leaders are saying they fear a source of conservative voices could be lost with the impending sale of Radio Mambí. “We have to make sure that there are always voices. That there is the opportunity always exists for voices that have a contrary point of view and a belief in conservativism,” said Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.
